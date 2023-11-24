The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: I doubt wife told the whole story about her affairs

Man doesn’t think he’ll ever get over her recent confession of two infidelities more than 20 years ago.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I doubt wife told the whole story about her affairs
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my high school sweetheart for 30 years. Recently, she shared details of two infidelities that she had with other men.

The first was with an individual on the staff of our church who held himself out to be my friend. My wife says it was an unprovoked attack, where he forced himself upon her. But when I asked why she didn’t resist or fight him off, she said she didn’t know and that maybe, deep down, she wanted it to happen. The second was someone she met at a bar and had developed a relationship with. When I was away on business trips, she stayed with him overnight on four occasions.

She tells me these things happened more than 20 years ago and she’s been faithful since, but to put it bluntly, I am devastated and unconvinced that that’s the entire story. I believed my wife to be faithful during our marriage.

I guess I was naive because, over the years, she was jealous and accused me of something nefarious if I even looked at a woman, although I never strayed. Now I’m doubting everything. Did we live a fictional life? Were we ever truly happy? How can I believe that she’s been faithful since?

The fact of the matter is I DON’T BELIEVE HER. I still love her, but every time I look at her, I think about what she told me, and I’m having a hard time coping with this information. I don’t think I will ever get over this. What should I do? — DOESN’T BELIEVE HER IN FLORIDA

DEAR DOESN’T BELIEVE: I can feel your pain, and for that, you have my sympathy. You may need the help of a marriage and family counselor to figure out the answers to the questions you are asking yourself. Once you have started on that path, ask your wife to join you. Solid marriages are built on trust. Only if that can be reestablished will your marriage be healed.

DEAR ABBY: Three months ago, I lost my dear, loving wife (the best part of me) to cancer, COVID-19, pneumonia and heart problems. We had a great marriage, not perfect, but the happiest times of our lives. In disbelief, carrying a burden of grief, sorrow and pain, I am lonely and alone, but it is getting lighter with each passing day. I know I don’t want to spend the rest of my remaining time this way.

We were together 40 years, rearing a blended family of four children. Then, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren came along. How long should I wait before considering looking around, dating and searching for someone to share my life with? I am being bombarded with interest from women I do not know, which I did not expect. — ALONE IN ALABAMA

DEAR ALONE: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Your loneliness, pain and vulnerability are palpable. This is why, when you start dipping your toe into the dating pool, it’s important to take your time and not rush into any “quickie” entanglements.

Realize that as a senior widower, you are now a hot commodity. You will meet many women as the weeks go on. There’s a good reason why folks are advised not to make any serious decisions for a year after a loss such as the one you have experienced. Take your time and avoid jumping into any serious commitments in the coming months.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Dear Abby: Sister has told lies about our family for years
Horoscope for Nov. 23, 2023
Dear Abby: I want teen girl to dress modestly at upcoming party
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
Dear Abby: Mooching boss treats me like her unpaid chauffeur
The Latest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline of a game against Purdue. He accepted a three-game suspension in a sign-stealing case, but the university said the Big Ten Conference “has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations.”
Other Views
The Michigan sign-stealing case shows Americans are fed up with cheating
The public is worn down by relentless shenanigans — from the sports world to political gamesmanship, voter suppression, multiple alleged criminal conspiracies and even a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
By Eldon Ham
 
Attendees hold hands and dance in a circle while drummers sing and play their instruments during a round dance event at the American Indian Center in the Albany Park neighborhood in March 2022.
Other Views
Chicago has been a welcoming city for centuries
Native Americans started it all, making Chicago a welcoming place to “DuSables” of all colors, creeds, orientations and socio-economic backgrounds, Buildings Commissioner Matthew W. Beaudet writes.
By Matthew W. Beaudet
 
Firefighters work a crash scene involving a head-on collision between a car and a semi-tractor trailer. The 2004 crash killed two sisters from California in a Chrysler PT Cruiser rental car which, unbeknownst to them, had an open recall for a power-steering hose defect.
The Watchdogs
Used-car dealers keep selling vehicles despite safety recalls. We found dozens for sale.
There’s no federal law to keep them from selling used vehicles with open, unaddressed recalls for defects that could kill you. What we found available might surprise you.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Garrett Chalfin, a first-year student at the University of Chicago, who says he loves finding time to create crossword puzzles like the one that appears in Sunday’s Sun-Times.
Entertainment and Culture
University of Chicago student Garrett Chalfin created The New York Times crossword puzzle in Sunday’s Sun-Times
Chalfin, 19, spent over a year creating his latest one, which was published in last Sunday’s New York Times and is in Sunday’s Chicago Sun-Times.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Economist Melissa Kearney says, “America’s drift away from the two-parent norm has “contributed to the economic insecurity of American families, has widened the gap in opportunities and outcomes for children from different backgrounds, and today poses economic and social challenges that we cannot afford to ignore.”&nbsp;&nbsp;
Columnists
Two-parent structure, marriage is best but is not achievable for all — especially women
The case that two are better than one when it comes to raising children is open and shut. But as The Washington Post’s Christine Emba points out, “plausible marriage partners for heterosexual women are thin on the ground.”
By Mona Charen
 