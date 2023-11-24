Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your desire to travel and explore new avenues in life will grow stronger because Mars changes signs. This will boost your desire to explore more of your world for the next six weeks. You will want to go places by jetting off somewhere or jumping in your car. Do what you can. Bon voyage!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Recently, you have been thinking about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues. Red-tape stuff. Starting today, you might encounter some friction with someone about these same issues. Debates about an inheritance or how to deal with shared responsibilities might occur in the next month.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Fiery Mars moves opposite your sign, which will increase the possibility that you feel annoyed with someone close to you. Don’t worry. We ignore strangers. People we’re really annoyed with are the people we love. (Goes with the territory.) Be patient with yourself and others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Roll up your sleeves because you will impress yourself and others by working hard and accomplishing a lot in the next six weeks. You want to get something done! Not only will you work hard, many of you will start delegating to others as well. Look out world!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a playful time, and you want the freedom to do what you want to do, which is a luxury because we all have responsibilities to each other, especially within the family. Nevertheless, do explore entertaining activities, especially with kids. Enjoy sports and fun outings!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something going on where you live will create increased activity and chaos. This could be due to renovations, redecorating projects or visiting guests. Perhaps some of you are handling a residential move? Whatever the case, cope as best you can for the next month.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re keen to express your views, which is good news for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. Today Mars enters your House of Communications to boost your ability even more so. In the next six weeks, you’ll be convincing!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will work harder than usual to boost your earnings in the next six weeks, which is a good thing because you’ll be spending money more as well. This is because the sun, Mercury and Mars are all in your Money House — thinking about moneymaking ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The sun and Mercury are in your sign now, and today Mars joins them. Glory hallelujah! You’ll be bursting with energy for the next month! Get outside to explore physical activities and exercise to burn off any pent-up steam building up within you. Go, go, go!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, some of which you might not even be aware of. (Take note: If you think something fishy is going on, it probably is.) Keep your eyes open. Someone out there might not have your best interests at heart. Don’t be naive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be ready to explore opportunities to join clubs and teams in the next six weeks because you will enjoy exercise, physical activities and anything competitive with friends or groups. Suddenly, you’re gung-ho! You might want to prove something to someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a powerful time for you because today Mars moves to the top of your chart to join the sun and Mercury. Your ambition is aroused. You look good to others. You’ve got something to say. Meanwhile, everyone is impressed with you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Katherine Heigl (1978) shares your birthday. Because you are spirited and energetic, you influence others. This gives you an opportunity to be a force for good. This is a year of service for you, especially service to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself so you can benefit others. Time for a makeover?

