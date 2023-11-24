The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter, London

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of their son Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January.

By  Associated Press
   
Paris Hilton poses at GQ’s Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby daughter named London, born via surrogate.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

The Latest
IC Catholic players share the Class 3A state championship trophy with their fans,
High School Football
Illinois high school football state championship scores
All the scores from this weekend’s title games at ISU.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Austan Goolsbee (left), president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Business
Chicago Fed prez Austan Goolsbee sees ‘golden path’ toward lower inflation without recession
The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, says the economy appears headed to a “soft landing” in which inflation returns to the Fed’s 2% target without an economic crash.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of alleged sexual abuse by two more women, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape.
Celebrities
Two more women accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual abuse
Court filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs.
By Associated Press
 
At least 200 people rallied in Water Tower Plaza on Friday against violence in the Gaza Strip.
Israel-Hamas War
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on Mag Mile to draw attention to Israel-Hamas war
Many attendees said terms of a four-day cease-fire in the Israeli bombardment of Hamas weren’t enough to end the long-term misery either.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of cease-fire swap
The freed hostages included 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar.
By Associated Press
 