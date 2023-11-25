The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A tricky day! Trust your moneymaking ideas because they could bear fruit now or in the future. However, steer away from controversial subjects because you will encounter opposition. Someone older or in authority might shout you down because they’re rigid or conservative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

On the whole, this can be a happy day for you because the full moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter boosting your sense of optimism and joy. Having said that, you might encounter difficulties with shared property, insurance issues and discussions about inheritances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Basically, this is a feel-good day for you! You have a warm feeling in your tummy. Nevertheless, encounters with partners, close friends and authority figures might trigger conflict. If you smell trouble coming, hide somewhere. Don’t get involved.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This can be a popular day, which is why you’ll enjoy the company of friends as well as groups or teams. Your efforts to work and get organized might be frustrated by encountering the rules and regulations of someone else. Keep a low profile.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You look attractive to others. People see you as competent, successful and affluent, even if you aren’t. (Good press is a wonderful thing.) Steer clear of financial arguments about kids or social occasions or expenses incurred from a vacation because these might be discouraging.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to travel or do anything to expand your experience of the world. You will also enjoy learning and studying something new and fascinating. Be patient with partners and family members today who might be hung up on doing things “the right way.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions about inheritances will likely favor you today. In fact, gifts, goodies and opportunities from others might come your way. Be wise and avoid arguments with daily contacts, siblings and relatives because what good will this accomplish? Avoid these conflicts and keep the peace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends are upbeat and happy today. Even your interactions with members of the general public will be positive. Unfortunately, some kind of squeeze play might occur in discussions about money, earnings or the cost of something. It was ever thus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you. Meanwhile you can accomplish a lot today by working with groups. “Many hands make light work.” However, you might find yourself at odds with a family member, especially a parent or someone older. Ask yourself if this conflict is worth it. Hey, life is short — and fat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! In particular, you’ll enjoy the arts, sports events and fun activities with kids. However, you might be worried about something, which diminishes your joy today. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family gatherings will be positive and upbeat today. Possibly, discussions about real estate or ways to expand your home or explore a residential move might take place. Possibly, a friend or a member of a group will discourage ideas and be a wet blanket. “Not again!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

What saves this day for you is your own personal sense of optimism. It’s easy for you to be in a positive frame of mind. Therefore, don’t get your belly in a rash if interactions with parents and authority figures are difficult. Look to see how you can be part of the solution — not part of the problem. Be smart.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jill Hennessy (1968) shares your birthday. You are willing, capable and dedicated to what you do. You have staying power; plus, excellence is your goal. This is a year of learning and teaching. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies and get closer to the true meaning of your life.

