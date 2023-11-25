The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Wondering on a sturgeon mount, cemetery buck, low turkey harvest

A buck wandering a Chicago cemetery, wondering about the whereabouts of a sturgeon mount and Illinois’ low fall turkey harvest are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Wondering on a sturgeon mount, cemetery buck, low turkey harvest
Buck wandering at St. Casimir Cemetery. Credit: Chuck Doyle

Buck wandering at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Chuck Doyle

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Chuck Doyle photographed “this guy at St. Casimir Cemetery located on 111th street in Chicago wandering through the headstones.” I am not sure what it is about cemeteries that draws big bucks or if the setting compels photographs.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S QUESTION

In doing the column Wednesday on John Krizek catching a 72-inch sturgeon at the Wisconsin Dells, he mentioned a 112-pound sturgeon mount at Hooker’s Resort.

“My dad took me there some 35 years ago to see it,” Krizek said.

On Monday I checked with the current owners of Hooker’s Resort. Staff said the bait shop across the street with the sturgeon is gone. If anybody knows the story or whereabouts of the mount, or remembers it, please contact me.

BIG NUMBER

262: Turkeys harvested by Illinois hunters during the 9-day fall season, about the same as the 267 last fall, but well off the record harvest in 2005 of 1,218 birds.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Monday, Nov. 27: Final day, applications, late-winter/CWD deer, muzzleloader or firearm

Thursday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3: Second season, firearm deer

Friday, Dec. 1: Final day, first lottery, spring turkey

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Dec. 2: Boat America, Bolingbrook, Darryl Joseph Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net

SHOWTIME

Friday, Dec. 1, to Dec. 3: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn., stpaulicefishingshow.com

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE

Dec. 5: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Illinois Department of Natural Resources host, review/discuss detailed designs and construction strategies for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, Dec. 5, two redundant sessions (4-5:30 or 5:30-7 p.m.), Clarion Hotel & Convention Center Joliet, virtual option at https://usace1.webex.com/meet/BROpenHouse or (844) 800-2712 (meeting number, 199 338 6849). Site tour offered Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m.-noon.

ILLUMINATION

Through Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton ArboretumElectric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

Next Up In Sports
More trades on horizon for new White Sox GM
Why 30-start season means so much to Justin Steele, Cubs’ outlook
St. Laurence loses to Rochester but brings ‘legitimacy and respect’ back to the program in Class 4A title game appearance
A hearty scoop of thanks
Bulls’ frustration hits new level as evidenced by DeMar DeRozan’s ejection
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants to increase team’s pace
The Latest
Dylan Cease of the White Sox is drawing interest from other teams this offseason. (Getty Images)
Sports Saturday
More trades on horizon for new White Sox GM
Chris Getz’s first trade won’t be his last this offseason, and it might not be his biggest, not with Dylan Cease as a potential chip.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Why 30-start season means so much to Justin Steele, Cubs’ outlook
Steele finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting.
By Maddie Lee
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Living with sister is great, except for her boyfriend’s late-night visits
His 2 a.m. social calls are disruptive, but otherwise the guy hasn’t done anything wrong.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Changing temperatures shift the energy balance of ecosystems — from plants that produce energy from sunlight to the animals that consume plants and other animals — subsequently altering the sensory worlds that animals experience.
Other Views
Climate change is altering animal brains and behavior
Our changing climate disrupts the environmental cues animals rely on to solve problems like selecting a habitat, finding food and choosing mates, a neuroscientist writes.
By Sean O’Donnell
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 