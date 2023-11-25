Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, November 25, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Richmond-Burton at Stillman Valley, 1:00
Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
West Carroll vs. Amboy, 6:00
LaMoille vs. Hiawatha, 7:30
Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Durand, 6:00
Leland vs. Indian Creek, 7:30
BATAVIA
Streamwood vs. Raby, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30
BOYLAN
Marshall vs. Freeport, 1:30
Richwoods vs. Johnson, 3:00
Thornton vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30
Boylan vs. St. Charles North, 6:00
CALVARY CHRISTIAN (NORMAL)
Calvary Christian vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 9:30a
Blue Ridge vs. DePue, 11:0
Deland-Weldon vs.Greenview, 12:30
First Baptist vs. Donovan, 2:00
Third Place, 3:30
Championship, 5:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Coal City vs. Peotone, 3:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Manteno, 4:30
Agricultural Science vs. IC Catholic, 6:00
Morris vs. Beecher, 7:30
DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS
at St. Ignatius
Corliss vs. Yorkville Christian, 11:30
Don Bosco vs. Hope Academy, 11:00
Latin vs. Westinghouse, 2:30
De La Salle vs. St. Ignatius, 4:00
DECATUR
Peoria Central vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 1:00
Eisenhower (Decatur) vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:30
Manual vs. Edwardsville, 6:00
Bolingbrook vs. MacArthur, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Woodland
Momence vs. St. Bede, 1:30
Grant Park vs. Ridgeview, 3:30
Dwight vs. Woodland, 5:00
Earlville vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
Cornerstone Christian vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Olympia, 7:00
FENTON
Clemente vs. Montini, 2:30
Willowbrook vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:00
Evanston vs. Fremd, 5:30
Fenton vs.Rolling Meadows, 7:00
GALESBURG
East Moline vs. Limestone, 9:00a
Galesburg vs. Madison, 10:30
Ogden vs. Dunlap, 12:00
Wells vs. East Moline, 1:30
Madison vs. Moline, 3:00
Ogden vs. Limestone, 4:30
Wells vs. Galesburg, 7:45
GENESEO
Rock Falls vs. Kewanee, 10:30
Geneseo vs. Rockridge, 1:30
GENEVA
South Elgin vs. Downers Grove South, 2:30
Geneva vs. St. Francis, 4:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Tri-Point vs. Fisher, 1:00
Iroquois West vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30
Gibson City-M-S vs. Hoopeston, 4:00
Lexington vs. Pairie Central, 5:30
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Comer vs. Lakes, 12:30
Grant vs. Mundelein, 11:00
Warren vs. Deerfield, 2:00
Mount Carmel vs. Carmel, 3:30
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Maine West vs. Lake View, 5:30
Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove, 7:00
HOMETOWN COMMUNITY
Dixon at East Peoria, 11:00
North Chicago at Illinois Valley Central, 11:00
Jefferson at Pekin, 11:00
North Chicago at East Peoria, 6:00
Jefferson at Illinois Valley Central, 6:00
Dixon at Pekin, 6:00
JACKSONVILLE
Marion vs. O’Fallon, 11:00
Brooks vs. Jacksonville, 12:30
Brooks vs. Marion, 5:30
Jacksonville vs. O’Fallon, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Butler vs. Bulls Prep, 10:00
Lake Zurich vs. Lake Forest Academy, 11:45
Loyola vs. Taft, 1:30
New Trier vs. Lake Forest, 3:15
NORTHRIDGE
Schurz vs. South Shore, 4:00
Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30
OREGON
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
Semi-Final, 2:00
Semi-Final, 2:00
11th Place, 4:00
9th Place, 4:00
7th Place, 5:30
5th Place, 5:30
Third Place, 7:00
Championship, 7:00
ORION
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Alleman, 3:00
Thornridge vs. Abingdon-Avon, 4:30
Fulton vs. Mercer County, 6:00
Monmouth-Roseville vs. Orion, 7:30
OTTAWA
Marengo vs. Oak Forest, 12:00
Princeton vs. Plano, 1:30
Ottawa vs. Streator, 3:00
Pontiac vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30
PALATINE
Hersey vs. Glenbrook South, 11:00
Palatine vs. Jacobs, 12:30
Stevenson vs. York, 2:00
PEORIA HEIGHTS
at Brimfield
Peoria Heights vs. Brimfield, 3:00
Midwest Central vs. Knoxville
Peoria Heights vs. Tremont
Peoria Christian vs. Princeville
Midland vs. Brimfield
QUINCY
Tinley Park vs. Phillips, 5:30
Quincy vs. Lanphier, 7:00
RIDGEWOOD
Mather vs. Northside, 10:30
Ridgewood vs. Maine East, 12:00
Highland Park vs. Leyden, 10:30
Schaumburg vs. Naperville Central, 12:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Zion-Benton vs. Hancock, 12:00
Morton vs. Hinsdale South, 1:30
Joliet West vs.Thornwood, 3:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Brother Rice, 4:30
ROCK ISLAND
Little Village vs. Dyett, 11:00
Rock Island vs. Carver, 1:00
Dyett vs. St. Rita, 3:00
Carver vs. Little Village, 6:00
St. Rita vs. Rock Island, 7:30
ROCKFORD AUBURN
Bogan vs. Choctaw (OK), 10:00
Morgan Park vs. Douglass (TN), 11:30
Belvidere North vs. Larkin, 1:00
Rockford East vs. Clark, 2:30
Douglass (TN) vs. Bogan, 4:00
Choctaw (OK) at Auburn, 5:30
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Galva vs. Monmouth United, 10:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 11:30
ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. West Central, 1:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 2:30
Monmouth United vs. West Central, 4:00
ROWVA-Willamsfield vs. Riverdale, 5:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
Proviso East vs. Benet, 4:30
St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 6:00
ST. VIATOR
Proviso West vs. Prospect, 1:30
Libertyville vs. St. Viator, 3:00
SENECA
St. Anne vs. Herscher, 1:00
Newark vs. Somonauk, 2:30
Mendota vs. Hall, 5:00
Serena vs.Seneca, 5:30
STAGG
Argo vs. University High, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Sandwich vs. Belvidere, 3:00
Sycamore vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:30
Yorkville vs. Rochelle, 6:00
Burlington Central vs. Sterling, 7:30
WASHINGTON (IL)
St. Laurence vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 10:30
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Seventh Place, 2:30
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:30
WETHERSFIELD
Bureau Valley vs. Elmwood, 3:00
Stark County vs. Putnam County, 4:30
Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Lake Park vs. Plainfield North, 4:00
Bartlett vs. DeKalb, 5:30
Wheaton Academy vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 7:00
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Plainfield Central, 10:00
Providence vs. Lemont, 11:45
Minooka vs. Lockport, 1:30
Joliet Central vs. Romeoville, 3:15