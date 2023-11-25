The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Lake Park’s Dennasio LaGioia (22) recovers a loose ball against DeKalb.

Lake Park’s Dennasio LaGioia (22) recovers a loose ball against DeKalb.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, November 25, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Richmond-Burton at Stillman Valley, 1:00

Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

West Carroll vs. Amboy, 6:00

LaMoille vs. Hiawatha, 7:30

Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Durand, 6:00

Leland vs. Indian Creek, 7:30

BATAVIA

Streamwood vs. Raby, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30

BOYLAN

Marshall vs. Freeport, 1:30

Richwoods vs. Johnson, 3:00

Thornton vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30

Boylan vs. St. Charles North, 6:00

CALVARY CHRISTIAN (NORMAL)

Calvary Christian vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 9:30a

Blue Ridge vs. DePue, 11:0

Deland-Weldon vs.Greenview, 12:30

First Baptist vs. Donovan, 2:00

Third Place, 3:30

Championship, 5:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Coal City vs. Peotone, 3:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Manteno, 4:30

Agricultural Science vs. IC Catholic, 6:00

Morris vs. Beecher, 7:30

DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS

at St. Ignatius

Corliss vs. Yorkville Christian, 11:30

Don Bosco vs. Hope Academy, 11:00

Latin vs. Westinghouse, 2:30

De La Salle vs. St. Ignatius, 4:00

DECATUR

Peoria Central vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 1:00

Eisenhower (Decatur) vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:30

Manual vs. Edwardsville, 6:00

Bolingbrook vs. MacArthur, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Woodland

Momence vs. St. Bede, 1:30

Grant Park vs. Ridgeview, 3:30

Dwight vs. Woodland, 5:00

Earlville vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

Cornerstone Christian vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Olympia, 7:00

FENTON

Clemente vs. Montini, 2:30

Willowbrook vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:00

Evanston vs. Fremd, 5:30

Fenton vs.Rolling Meadows, 7:00

GALESBURG

East Moline vs. Limestone, 9:00a

Galesburg vs. Madison, 10:30

Ogden vs. Dunlap, 12:00

Wells vs. East Moline, 1:30

Madison vs. Moline, 3:00

Ogden vs. Limestone, 4:30

Wells vs. Galesburg, 7:45

GENESEO

Rock Falls vs. Kewanee, 10:30

Geneseo vs. Rockridge, 1:30

GENEVA

South Elgin vs. Downers Grove South, 2:30

Geneva vs. St. Francis, 4:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Tri-Point vs. Fisher, 1:00

Iroquois West vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30

Gibson City-M-S vs. Hoopeston, 4:00

Lexington vs. Pairie Central, 5:30

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Comer vs. Lakes, 12:30

Grant vs. Mundelein, 11:00

Warren vs. Deerfield, 2:00

Mount Carmel vs. Carmel, 3:30

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Maine West vs. Lake View, 5:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove, 7:00

HOMETOWN COMMUNITY

Dixon at East Peoria, 11:00

North Chicago at Illinois Valley Central, 11:00

Jefferson at Pekin, 11:00

North Chicago at East Peoria, 6:00

Jefferson at Illinois Valley Central, 6:00

Dixon at Pekin, 6:00

JACKSONVILLE

Marion vs. O’Fallon, 11:00

Brooks vs. Jacksonville, 12:30

Brooks vs. Marion, 5:30

Jacksonville vs. O’Fallon, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Butler vs. Bulls Prep, 10:00

Lake Zurich vs. Lake Forest Academy, 11:45

Loyola vs. Taft, 1:30

New Trier vs. Lake Forest, 3:15

NORTHRIDGE

Schurz vs. South Shore, 4:00

Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30

OREGON

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

Semi-Final, 2:00

Semi-Final, 2:00

11th Place, 4:00

9th Place, 4:00

7th Place, 5:30

5th Place, 5:30

Third Place, 7:00

Championship, 7:00

ORION

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Alleman, 3:00

Thornridge vs. Abingdon-Avon, 4:30

Fulton vs. Mercer County, 6:00

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Orion, 7:30

OTTAWA

Marengo vs. Oak Forest, 12:00

Princeton vs. Plano, 1:30

Ottawa vs. Streator, 3:00

Pontiac vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30

PALATINE

Hersey vs. Glenbrook South, 11:00

Palatine vs. Jacobs, 12:30

Stevenson vs. York, 2:00

PEORIA HEIGHTS

at Brimfield

Peoria Heights vs. Brimfield, 3:00

Midwest Central vs. Knoxville

Peoria Heights vs. Tremont

Peoria Christian vs. Princeville

Midland vs. Brimfield

QUINCY

Tinley Park vs. Phillips, 5:30

Quincy vs. Lanphier, 7:00

RIDGEWOOD

Mather vs. Northside, 10:30

Ridgewood vs. Maine East, 12:00

Highland Park vs. Leyden, 10:30

Schaumburg vs. Naperville Central, 12:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Zion-Benton vs. Hancock, 12:00

Morton vs. Hinsdale South, 1:30

Joliet West vs.Thornwood, 3:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Brother Rice, 4:30

ROCK ISLAND

Little Village vs. Dyett, 11:00

Rock Island vs. Carver, 1:00

Dyett vs. St. Rita, 3:00

Carver vs. Little Village, 6:00

St. Rita vs. Rock Island, 7:30

ROCKFORD AUBURN

Bogan vs. Choctaw (OK), 10:00

Morgan Park vs. Douglass (TN), 11:30

Belvidere North vs. Larkin, 1:00

Rockford East vs. Clark, 2:30

Douglass (TN) vs. Bogan, 4:00

Choctaw (OK) at Auburn, 5:30

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Galva vs. Monmouth United, 10:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 11:30

ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. West Central, 1:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 2:30

Monmouth United vs. West Central, 4:00

ROWVA-Willamsfield vs. Riverdale, 5:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

Proviso East vs. Benet, 4:30

St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 6:00

ST. VIATOR

Proviso West vs. Prospect, 1:30

Libertyville vs. St. Viator, 3:00

SENECA

St. Anne vs. Herscher, 1:00

Newark vs. Somonauk, 2:30

Mendota vs. Hall, 5:00

Serena vs.Seneca, 5:30

STAGG

Argo vs. University High, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Sandwich vs. Belvidere, 3:00

Sycamore vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:30

Yorkville vs. Rochelle, 6:00

Burlington Central vs. Sterling, 7:30

WASHINGTON (IL)

St. Laurence vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 10:30

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Seventh Place, 2:30

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:30

WETHERSFIELD

Bureau Valley vs. Elmwood, 3:00

Stark County vs. Putnam County, 4:30

Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Lake Park vs. Plainfield North, 4:00

Bartlett vs. DeKalb, 5:30

Wheaton Academy vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 7:00

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Plainfield Central, 10:00

Providence vs. Lemont, 11:45

Minooka vs. Lockport, 1:30

Joliet Central vs. Romeoville, 3:15

Next Up In High School Sports
St. Laurence loses to Rochester but brings ‘legitimacy and respect’ back to the program in Class 4A title game appearance
St. Rita beats Kenwood to win 93rd Prep Bowl
Kyle Farrell’s breakout TD run leads Wilmington to the Class 2A title
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Illinois high school football state championship scores
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
The Latest
A car ended up in Lake Michigan near Streeterville early Saturday, police said.
Chicago
Car veers into Lake Michigan near Streeterville: police
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. No one was hurt, but a witness told police three people ran from the scene.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A fifth-grade class at Everett McKinley Dirksen Elementary School. There is a push in the Illinois Legislature to pay Chicago Public Schools board members who will be elected next year.
Letters to the Editor
No pay for elected school board members shuts out underrepresented communities
Those who pursue elected office do so to serve the public and, in the case of many Latinos, to be a voice for underrepresented communities — at a considerable personal cost, the leader of a nonprofit writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dylan Cease of the White Sox is drawing interest from other teams this offseason. (Getty Images)
Sports Saturday
More trades on horizon for new White Sox GM
Chris Getz’s first trade won’t be his last this offseason, and it might not be his biggest, not with Dylan Cease as a potential chip.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Buck wandering at St. Casimir Cemetery. Credit: Chuck Doyle
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Wondering on a sturgeon mount, cemetery buck, low turkey harvest
A buck wandering a Chicago cemetery, wondering about the whereabouts of a sturgeon mount and Illinois’ low fall turkey harvest are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Why 30-start season means so much to Justin Steele, Cubs’ outlook
Steele finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting.
By Maddie Lee
 