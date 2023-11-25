The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
College Sports Sports

Rocky Lombardi sparks Northern Illinois to win over Kent State, bowl-eligibility

Lombardi scored from a yard out with just under five minutes left in the game, and Jacob Finley recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired to give NIU a 37-27 victory.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Rocky Lombardi sparks Northern Illinois to win over Kent State, bowl-eligibility

KENT, Ohio — Rocky Lombardi scored from a yard out with just under five minutes left in the game and Jacob Finley recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired to give Northern Illinois a 37-27 win over Kent State in the season finale Saturday afternoon.

Northern Illinois finished its season with back-to-back wins to go 6-6 overall, 5-3 and in second place in the Mid-American Conference West Division, three games behind unbeaten 8-0 Toledo. 

Kent State put up 17 points in the second quarter and took a 17-10 lead at the half. Lombardi threw 16 yards to Grayson Barnes for a touchdown to start the third quarter, then punched over from the 1 to take a 24-20 lead after three quarters. 

Kent State (0-8, 1-11) took the lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Devin Kargman to Jameel Gardner Jr. with 10:23 left, but the Huskies answered with a 75-yard, nine-play drive that consumed almost six minutes and was capped by senior quarterback Lombardi. 

The Golden Flashes put together a nine-play drive that stalled at the NIU 36-yard line when Kargman threw incomplete on fourth down, but the defense held the Huskies to a three-and-out and Kent State got the ball back at its own 9 with under a minute left. James Ester and Navaeh Sanders sacked Kargman on consecutive plays to put the ball near the goal line and Gardner fumbled on the next play.

Lombardi finished 9 of 18 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and had two 1-yard runs for touchdowns. Gavin Williams carried 17 times for 103 yards and Antonio Brown added another 89 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. 

Kargman was 14 of 26 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, with Gardner catching three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Luke Floriea caught nine passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. 

Next Up In College Sports
Polling Place: How much football did you pile onto your plate this Thanksgiving?
Ohio State-Michigan is here, and — all disrespect intended — it beats the heck out of anything else
The Michigan sign-stealing case shows Americans are fed up with cheating
No. 19 Notre Dame must create motivation in regular-season finale vs. Stanford
‘Hat’ check: Is the Illinois-Northwestern football rivalry ever going to measure up?
Evanston City Council narrowly adopts zoning for concerts at new Ryan Field
The Latest
Corey Perry in the preseason.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry will be away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future,’ Kyle Davidson says
Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday that Perry’s absence is a team decision, not Perry’s decision. Perry’s agent later released a seemingly contradictory statement that Perry has “stepped away...to attend to personal matters.”
By Ben Pope
 
Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg (11) reacts after a touchdown against East St. Louis.
High School Football
Cary-Grove does it again, knocks off East St. Louis for the Class 6A state title
The Trojans beat the Flyers 23-20 in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium. It’s the fourth state championship for Cary-Grove.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on November 25, 2023 shows an International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas driving towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel. A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported
Israel-Hamas War
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip: Israeli military
Hamas delayed the release by several hours, accusing Israel of violating the terms of a truce deal. The last-minute delay created a tense standoff but ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.
By Sun-Times wires
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus coaching in a game.
Bears
‘T’ in Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle stands for turnovers, but Bears aren’t getting many
The Bears are 18th in takeaways the last two seasons and have little chance to win when they don’t generate them.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_116655023.jpg
Bears
A lot at stake for Luke Getsy, Matt Eberflus vs. Vikings
The rematch of the Oct. 15 game at Soldier Field — a 19-13 loss to the Vikings — will be a test of how well the Bears can respond vs. a common opponent. “It’s an important part of what you do,” Getsy said.
By Mark Potash
 