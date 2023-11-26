Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid important financial decisions, especially during the moon alert. You might be tempted to buy something luxurious and special — and later regret it. If you can’t resist temptation, be smart and keep your receipts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you feel sympathetic and friendly, which is why you might do what you can to help someone. Or you might want to expand their point of view about something, or show someone a new way of looking at things. Be aware of the restrictions during the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will feel sympathetic for anyone who is less fortunate. Possibly, someone will approach you for advice or help? In turn, if you can help someone, you will. Do not make important decisions during the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your sympathies for others, perhaps a friend or a group, are strong. In fact, you might lend your energy to a charitable organization that will help those who are having problems or suffering. If you explore ways to do this, you will be effective.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

People notice you, and see you in favorable ways. They might see you as someone who is understanding and sympathetic. Someone might be grateful for your kindness. You might be involved with children more than usual or sports events. Do what you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Feelings of escapism are strong within you. “I’m outta here.” You might also feel strong sympathy for someone far way or in another country. Meanwhile, make no important decisions or purchases during the moon alert. Later, you are high visibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because you feel sympathetic for someone, perhaps a family member, or perhaps someone you don’t even know personally, either way, you might be tempted to give away the farm. Be generous; however, respect your own self-interests, as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be mutually sympathetic. You each know where the other one is coming from. In fact, if either one of you can help or improve things, you will. Avoid arguments about shared finances or shared responsibilities late in the day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Feelings of sympathy for a coworker or something to do with a pet might concern you. Perhaps your idealism is aroused? Very likely, you want to improve the situation. You might also see ways to improve your own health, which is a lovely bonus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a creative day for you! It’s also a lovely day to enjoy playful activities with children, particularly because you feel tenderhearted and appreciative of young minds. Romance will also be special for many of you. However, you might need to be patient this evening. (Keep that in mind.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will listen with sympathy to a family member, especially a parent, because you can hear what they’re trying to say, and you appreciate where they’re coming from. This is important for someone else to share, because a sympathetic ear is always a comfort.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t worry if you spend time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world — it is what it is. We all need to do this at times to have a mental health break. However, do avoid making important decisions or shopping during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes (1983) shares your birthday. You are charismatic and intelligent. You generally excel at anything you choose to do. You are success-oriented and work diligently for your goals. This is a powerful year for you because you will get acknowledgement for your efforts. Expect a promotion, awards, kudos and acknowledgement from your peers.

