Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s easy for you to fall for the wrong ideas. It’s also easy for you to be deceived and jump on the wrong bandwagon. Look before you leap! Don’t believe everything you hear, especially via social media, or any kind of religious or political propaganda that you encounter.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Postpone important financial decisions, especially about how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Do not discuss these today. Likewise, do not agree or sign important papers about shared property, taxes or debt because all is not as it seems. It’s a tricky day!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

When talking to close friends, partners and spouses, weigh your words carefully. Think before you speak, and be as honest and accurate as you can. Meanwhile, if you think that someone else is not being completely forthright with you, trust your gut feeling.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone related to your job, or your health or a pet might try to get your sympathy by spinning you a story. (People are fast and loose with the truth today, which is why you can’t believe everything you hear.) If you’re discussing important medical matters, get a second opinion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the classic day for disappointment with a romantic partner. For starters, you have to ask yourself if you are dealing with unexpressed expectations? This is because unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be clear in all your discussions with family members today because people might be fast and loose with the truth. They might avoid the truth because they’re embarrassed or they’re trying to hide something. If you think something fishy is going on, it is!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might spend a lot of time today daydreaming or being lost in your own private fantasy world. If so, don’t worry. It’s just what’s happening; plus, we all need days like this now and then. Take it easy and relax. Your imagination is in overdrive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful with financial matters. If shopping, keep your receipts because you might kid yourself about a particular purchase. For example, you might go overboard buying something luxurious. Likewise, someone might deceive you about financial matters. Keep your eyes open!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today Mercury is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which can create misunderstandings in all your communications. You might also idealize someone or not see them clearly because you want to believe the best about them. Be careful about agreeing to anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is the classic day for mixed-up communications, even deception. The deception might be on purpose on the part of someone else; or the deception might just be an accident. (Someone might believe what they’re saying, even what they’re saying isn’t true.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You value friendships — no question. Be careful because today you might fall for a sob story from a friend or a member of a group. Or because your idealism is aroused, you might embrace a charitable cause that is not completely honest. Make sure your facts are solid. Don’t believe something simply because you would like it to be true.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When dealing with authority figures today — bosses, parents, teachers and the police — make sure you know clearly what they expect of you. That’s because today communications are fuzzy and confusing. If you are not sure what others expect of you, take the time to clarify what they want. Likewise, make sure your communications with authority figures are clearly understood.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Alison Pill (1985) shares your birthday. You are fiercely independent and individualistic. You are also determined and spontaneous. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life. It’s also time to let go of people, places and things from the past that held you back.

