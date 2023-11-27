The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Heat: Another use for fishing steelhead

Dan Lindich found a tangential use for catching nice steelhead on the Chicago lakefront: It’s a good way to warm up.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Dan Lindich holds up a large steelhead with the Chicago skyline and the river reflecting in the background.

Dan Lindich holds a steelhead that warmed him up Saturday.

Provided

Steelhead as a heater?

It worked for Dan Lindich.

“Caught this big steelhead at Diversey Harbor [Saturday]!” he messaged. “Put up a big fight and warmed me up in this freezing cold weather.”

He caught it on a twitch jig.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (formerly Twitter) (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

