Heat: Another use for fishing steelhead

Steelhead as a heater?
It worked for Dan Lindich.
“Caught this big steelhead at Diversey Harbor [Saturday]!” he messaged. “Put up a big fight and warmed me up in this freezing cold weather.”
He caught it on a twitch jig.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.
To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (formerly Twitter) (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).
