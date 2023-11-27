Heat: Another use for fishing steelhead

Steelhead as a heater?

It worked for Dan Lindich.

“Caught this big steelhead at Diversey Harbor [Saturday]!” he messaged. “Put up a big fight and warmed me up in this freezing cold weather.”

He caught it on a twitch jig.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (formerly Twitter) (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).