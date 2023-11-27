The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Rosalynn Carter was a pioneer in her role as first lady

She was soft-spoken but politically savvy and determined to increase awareness about mental illness at a time when many were embarrassed to discuss it, a Chicago-based member of her advance team writes.

By  Rick Jasculca
   
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter in 2006. Carter died Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

The year was 1975. I was 27 and a few years into my career in public affairs and public relations. The phone rang. It was Lou Lerner, the iconic community newspaper publisher who went on to become the U.S. ambassador to Norway. 

“Rick,” Lou said, “I want you to work for the next president of the United States.”

“OK, Lou, I’ll bite,” I responded. “Who might that be?” 

“Jimmy Carter,” he said. 

“Who the (blank) is Jimmy Carter?” was my snappy retort.

Now, almost 50 years later, it would be difficult to think of a time when I, my late wife, Judy, and four now-adult children haven’t been working with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Indeed, we traversed the globe many times over with the two of them. They defined the term “team” as they were true collaborators in every way.

I look back and smile thinking about my first foray into White House Advance — handling all the myriad details surrounding the domestic and international travels of the president and first lady. 

I began by doing advance work for Rosalynn, first press, then lead advance. But, back then, if you were doing advance for the first lady, you were hungering to make the leap to POTUS (President of the United States). 

However, I discovered early on that if you were advance lead for Rosalynn Carter, you were indeed already in the major leagues. She was a true pioneer and redefined the role of first lady. She was soft-spoken but politically savvy, and determined to increase awareness about mental illness at a time when many were embarrassed to discuss it.  

Rosalynn had a complete understanding of the administration’s policy agenda because President Carter invited her to sit in on Cabinet meetings. So, when she was out on the road speaking, she was speaking authoritatively — a true partner.

And guess what? Our first lady trips took us not just to Democratic blue destinations, but to Erie, Pennsylvania; Macon, Georgia; Rochester, New York; Charleston, West Virginia; and Huntsville, Alabama. With Rosalynn, I did my first international advance trips — to Kyoto in Japan, Rome and the Vatican, my wife helping on the latter trip.

My family continued over the decades to do advance for both Carters because I was a graduate of the Rosalynn Carter Boot Camp. 

Our Carter Center travels with the Carters took us to the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. We helped with the opening of the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Habitat builds and appearances at Democratic National Conventions. 

Indeed, three of our four children are down in Atlanta now helping with Rosalynn’s funeral events. Over the course of almost five decades, our family has become part of their family.

Rosalynn Carter not only influenced our values and priorities but also our professional lives, as we work on a variety of projects to increase awareness of mental health and caregiving priorities and services.

And so, as we say farewell to Rosalynn, the best tribute to her life and her work will be if we can continue to find ways to de-stigmatize mental health, get people the help they need, and support the caregivers who give so selflessly of themselves.

Rick Jasculca is co-founder of a Chicago-based public affairs firm and a longtime White House advance man.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

