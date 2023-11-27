Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Roycemore, 5:00
Beacon at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Christian Heritage at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
Wolcott at Waldorf, 5:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
UIC Prep at DRW Prep, 6:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Hansberry at Johnson, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
ACERO-Garcia at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00
Austin at North Grand, 5:00
Bogan at Curie, 5:00
Bowen at Vocational, 5:00
Chesterton at Islamic Foundation, 6:30
Chicago Military at Eisenhower, 6:30
Collins at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Crete-Monee at Plainfield South, 6:30
Cristo Rey at ACERO-Soto, 4:45
Families at Faith at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
Harvest Christian at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
Lake View at Roosevelt, 4:30
LaMoille at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Blue Ridge, 7:00
Manley at Lincoln Park, 7:00
Mansueto at ACERO-Soto, 6:00
Morton Grove Academy at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
Newark at Plano, 7:00
Noble Street at Kelly, 6:30
North Lawndale at Brooks, 6:00
Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Rochelle Zell at Westmont, 7:00
Senn at Proviso West, 6:00
Steinmetz at Ogden, 5:00
Sullivan at Maine South, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Joliet Catholic vs. St. Edward, 6:00
IMSA vs. Southland, 7:30
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Timothy Christian vs. Lombard CPSA, 6:00
Downers Grove North vs. Metea Valley, 7:30