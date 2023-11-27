The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Marist’s TJ Tate (2) controls the ball as the RedHawks play Eisenhower.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Roycemore, 5:00

Beacon at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Christian Heritage at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Wolcott at Waldorf, 5:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

UIC Prep at DRW Prep, 6:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Hansberry at Johnson, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

ACERO-Garcia at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00

Austin at North Grand, 5:00

Bogan at Curie, 5:00

Bowen at Vocational, 5:00

Chesterton at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

Chicago Military at Eisenhower, 6:30

Collins at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Crete-Monee at Plainfield South, 6:30

Cristo Rey at ACERO-Soto, 4:45

Families at Faith at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

Harvest Christian at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

Lake View at Roosevelt, 4:30

LaMoille at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Blue Ridge, 7:00

Manley at Lincoln Park, 7:00

Mansueto at ACERO-Soto, 6:00

Morton Grove Academy at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

Newark at Plano, 7:00

Noble Street at Kelly, 6:30

North Lawndale at Brooks, 6:00

Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Rochelle Zell at Westmont, 7:00

Senn at Proviso West, 6:00

Steinmetz at Ogden, 5:00

Sullivan at Maine South, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Joliet Catholic vs. St. Edward, 6:00

IMSA vs. Southland, 7:30

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Timothy Christian vs. Lombard CPSA, 6:00

Downers Grove North vs. Metea Valley, 7:30

