Residents blast landlord who they say ignored calls to address bugs, problems

Bernie Smith used to think Gary Carlson did a good job responding to tenants’ complaints.

That was nearly 20 years ago, when Smith and his family first moved into one of Carlson’s properties.

“But things changed, he stopped taking care of the apartments,” said Smith, 62, adding that his family’s apartment eventually fell into disrepair. A mold problem developed.

Smith and other former and current tenants of Carlson this week are accusing the embattled landlord of deliberately ignoring calls for repairs and creating unsafe building conditions over many years at properties he owns or manages in the city.

Carlson, who has a history of code violations at dozens of his properties, is named in 71 active housing court cases filed by the city stemming from inspections at his buildings, according to a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department. A hearing is being held Thursday on the cases.

The residents say they have gone to Carlson and his management companies but haven’t had much success getting their complaints resolved.

On Monday they aired their grievances in a mock trial of Carlson in the basement of Christ Lutheran Church in Albany Park. The event was put together by tenants rights groups, including the Fair Tenants Union, a group of tenants from Carlson’s buildings who organize for better conditions.

Bernie Smith, a longtime tenant of landlord Gary Carlson’s, reads a list of his complaints. Smith said he and his family had to pay over $2,000 to address a bedbug issue. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Organizers played the role of judge and prosecutors, calling witnesses to the stand. Carlson was invited but did not attend, organizers said.

An empty chair in the “courtroom” had Carlson’s name on it. The mock judge ultimately found him guilty.

“My mother had bedbugs for six months,” Smith said. “My brother and I had to get rid of them ourselves. We ended up paying over $2,000 out of our pockets to fix it. My mother was getting eaten alive.”

Thelia Stennis, another former tenant, said she also had pest and mold problems when she lived in one of Carlson’s apartments. Stennis said her place was infested with roaches, a problem that persisted while she lived there.

“I was waking up to huge red marks on my body. I had to see a doctor, who told me they were roach bites,” Stennis said. “I was dreaming about roaches. Actually, I used to have dreams, but living in Gary’s building now I have nightmares.”

Thelia Stennis said Gary Carlson “did not care” about her apartment being infested with roaches. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Stennis recalled using “every kind” of roach spray to try to counter the infestation.

Carlson didn’t respond to a text message and multiple phone calls from the Sun-Times.

One of the housing complaints filed by the city is for a three-story building with seven units at 3745 W. Agatite, according to court records.

An inspection in March 2021 found a broken window pane with bullet holes, missing handrails, doors that do not latch closed, garbage and “drug needles” on the lawn of the property and black mold on the ceiling, the complaint states.

Another complaint, for a two-story building with 21 units at 4335 N. Richmond, states that an inspection later in 2021 found missing window screens, entry doors that wouldn’t latch closed, gang graffiti on an exterior wall and loose and missing mortar on another wall.

Other violations at several properties include failure to repair porches, failure to maintain walkways and fences and performing work without a permit, according to court records.

Several complaints also state that inspectors weren’t able to get inside many buildings to confirm the presence of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Carlson has said the city has waged a “revenge” campaign against him, targeting his buildings with citations, after a firefighter was shot in one of his buildings in 2020.

In a 2016 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Carlson said he doesn’t like to be called a slumlord. “That’s not really nice for me. Anything the public don’t like, we’re slumlords,” he said.

“I don’t rent no garbage,” Carlson added. “You’re not gonna see any granite countertops or jacuzzis in my buildings. But you’re not gonna see any squalor, either.”

In 2021, the Chicago Housing Authority added Carlson to its do-not-lease list, barring him from accepting new tenants with Section 8 vouchers through at least March 2025. The agency cited lack of upkeep at some of his buildings.

Members of the Fair Tenants Union said they fear the city will quietly settle the court cases with Carlson. They want any settlement to include stipulations that Carlson will fix the issues at his buildings and be more responsive when issues come up by establishing an emergency phone line, among other demands.

Current tenant Danny Wenz said he lives in one of Carlson’s properties in Irving Park with his son, who is hard of hearing and has a mental disability.

Community members and tenants hold a “peoples hearing” for Chicago landlord Gary Carlson. Tenants say Carlson, who was added to the Chicago Housing Authority’s do-not-lease list, ignored requests to address maintenance and pest issues. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Wenz said the closet in his son’s room has signs of black mold, and he has not been able to get it cleared up.

“I am not getting anywhere, or getting anything done with Gary,” Wenz said. “I’m just at a loss for what to do.”

