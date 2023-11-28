The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Protect used car buyers with strong laws on safety recall repairs

State and federal lawmakers should craft legislation that would require used car sellers to make safety recall repairs before striking a deal with customers.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Protect used car buyers with strong laws on safety recall repairs
The crumpled front of the car in which a Markham man was badly injured in a 2017 crash. He sued General Motors and the dealer that sold him the car, which had an unrepaired recall for an ignition switch defect. The case has since been settled.

A Markham man was badly injured in a 2017 crash involving this car, which had an unrepaired recall for an ignition switch defect.

Provided

Purchasing a used car may be cheaper than buying a sparkling new set of wheels — but it can end up costing you your life.

Without a state or federal law requiring used car sellers to fix safety recalls, buyers may never be cognizant, until too late, of the potential dangers lurking every time they go for a spin.

Defects that lead to safety recalls but go unrepaired could result in a fire or a collision, causing serious injuries or, worse, death. Even when drivers aren’t hurt, they are likely to end up paying higher car insurance premiums after such wrecks. 

Federal law requires rental car companies to address safety recalls in vehicles before a client drives off. And car dealers selling new inventory are also legally bound to ensure that the necessary recall repairs have been made. State and federal lawmakers should get the show on the road with legislation that would mandate used car sellers do the same. 

Editorial

Editorial

A settlement last year between CarMax and 36 states, including Illinois, was just a small step in the right direction: CarMax got the green light to keep selling vehicles with unrepaired recalls as long as it intensified its disclosures.

The goal should have been to ensure that all similar businesses can boast that every pre-owned car listed on its site “is certified and recall-free” like CarBravo.com. Instead, the General Motors-operated site remains an outlier. 

Some used car sellers offer up eye-catching recall disclaimers, have customers sign an acknowledgment and make fixes, if they have the parts on hand. But in many instances, written warnings online are difficult to find, or are drowned out by positive descriptions of such cars, which are still being sold on a regular basis, as the Sun-Times’ Stephanie Zimmermann reported.

Related

In just a few hours online, Zimmermann came across several available cars that had National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls, including a Dodge Charger SE that had an open recall for a defective airbag inflator. Zimmermann even found recalled cars for sale on the federal government’s General Services Administration website.

The problem is widespread: In an analysis of used cars offered for sale in 16 metro areas, including Chicago, through just one major automobile retailer, consumer groups found one in nine cars had unaddressed safety recalls.

Used car industry officials say it would be too expensive and take too much time to fix recall repairs. The concerns are legitimate, but those aren’t valid excuses when lives are at stake.

Used car buyers deserve good protection as well as good deals. Consumer safety should not be second-rate just because a car is second-hand.  

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
City should be more transparent on cleanup of Brighton Park migrant tent site
Thousands of babies born prematurely in Illinois are part of a deadly national trend
Just say no to tackle football for kids
Don’t go cold turkey on COVID-19 precautions
U.S. House Speaker Johnson should have stayed home instead of visiting Trump
So many questions — too few answers — about CTA Yellow Line crash
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Off-duty cop robbed in Portage Park neighborhood
Four robbers armed with rifles and guns confronted the 33-year-old officer as he was getting out of his car and took his belongings, including his badge.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
News
Man stabbed on Loop CTA platform: CPD
It happened in the 100 block of North Clark Street about 3:30 a.m.
By Sun-Times staff
 
CPD_05.JPG
Crime
Chicago Lawn car crash leaves woman dead
The car stuck the woman when she ran into the street just after midnight, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 25. The court is tackling the question of First Amendment rights and social media platforms.
Other Views
Supreme Court will decide on First Amendment protections for social media
The court has the opportunity to reexamine the nature of content moderation and the constitutional limitations of the government regarding speech on platforms such as Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.
By Lynn Greenky
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Advice
Dear Abby: Smartphones can enhance seniors’ lives at very little cost
Readers respond to loyal flip phone user who resists an upgrade that would make it easier to do business with doctors, banks and other providers.
By Abigail Van Buren
 