Tuesday, November 28, 2023
69-year-old hunter gets his biggest buck

Joe Yozze shot his biggest buck during the first part of Illinoois’ firearm deer season.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Joe Yozze scored his biggest buck during the first part of Illinois’ firearm deer season. Provided photo

Joe Yozze scored his biggest buck during the first part of Illinois’ firearm deer season.

Joe Yozze, 69, of New Lenox scored his biggest buck during the first part of Illinois’ firearm season in Will County.

“Well over due,” his son Bill emailed. “Will County DNR check station said was one of the top three bucks for the weekend.”

The 10-point green-scored at 160 inches. Buck racks are scored by adding and subtracting various measurements of the antlers. To be officially scored, a rack must dry for 60 days.

A score of 160 would qualify Yozze’s buck for the record book of the Boone and Crockett Club, the conservation club that keeps big-game records.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

