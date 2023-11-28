69-year-old hunter gets his biggest buck

Joe Yozze, 69, of New Lenox scored his biggest buck during the first part of Illinois’ firearm season in Will County.

“Well over due,” his son Bill emailed. “Will County DNR check station said was one of the top three bucks for the weekend.”

The 10-point green-scored at 160 inches. Buck racks are scored by adding and subtracting various measurements of the antlers. To be officially scored, a rack must dry for 60 days.

A score of 160 would qualify Yozze’s buck for the record book of the Boone and Crockett Club, the conservation club that keeps big-game records.

