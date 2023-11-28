Man stabbed on Loop CTA platform: CPD

A knife-wielding man attacked a 48-year-old man sitting on a CTA platform in the Loop early Tuesday.
The victim was sitting on a bench when the attacker displayed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Clark Street, police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition and no one was arrested, police said.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Four robbers armed with rifles and guns confronted the 33-year-old officer as he was getting out of his car and took his belongings, including his badge.
The car stuck the woman when she ran into the street just after midnight, police said.
State and federal lawmakers should craft legislation that would require used car sellers to make safety recall repairs before striking a deal with customers.
The court has the opportunity to reexamine the nature of content moderation and the constitutional limitations of the government regarding speech on platforms such as Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.
Readers respond to loyal flip phone user who resists an upgrade that would make it easier to do business with doctors, banks and other providers.