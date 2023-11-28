Man stabbed on Loop CTA platform: CPD

A knife-wielding man attacked a 48-year-old man sitting on a CTA platform in the Loop early Tuesday.

The victim was sitting on a bench when the attacker displayed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Clark Street, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition and no one was arrested, police said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

