Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Man stabbed on Loop CTA platform: CPD

It happened in the 100 block of North Clark Street about 3:30 a.m.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A knife-wielding man attacked a 48-year-old man sitting on a CTA platform in the Loop early Tuesday.

The victim was sitting on a bench when the attacker displayed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Clark Street, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition and no one was arrested, police said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

