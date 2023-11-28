The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Metra trains bypassing 107th Street station after fire

The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. Train service resumed in both directions about a half-hour after the fire, but were not stopping at the 107th Street station.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Metra Electric train at University Park.

Metra Electric Line trains are bypassing the 107th Street station after a fire Tuesday morning.

Sun-Times file

Metra Electric trains are skipping the 107th Street stations in Morgan Park after a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. on the main line at the stop’s warming station in the 1900 block of West 107th Street, according to Metra.

Fire officials and Metra police were on scene to investigate, a Metra spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Trains were moving in both directions about 30 minutes after the fire, but no stops were being made at the 107th Street station, Metra said.

It wasn’t clear when service would resume at the 107th Street station.

More information can be found at metra.com.

