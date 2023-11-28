Metra trains bypassing 107th Street station after fire

Metra Electric trains are skipping the 107th Street stations in Morgan Park after a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. on the main line at the stop’s warming station in the 1900 block of West 107th Street, according to Metra.

Fire officials and Metra police were on scene to investigate, a Metra spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Trains were moving in both directions about 30 minutes after the fire, but no stops were being made at the 107th Street station, Metra said.

It wasn’t clear when service would resume at the 107th Street station.

More information can be found at metra.com.

