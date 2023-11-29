Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

Moon Alert

After 1 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for important family discussions, especially with a female family member. It’s also an excellent day to explore rea estate opportunities or ways to expand where you live through renovations, redecorating projects or relocating.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a lovely balance of optimism and realism, which is why this will be an effective day for you. Your optimism will allow you to see opportunities and act on them. Meanwhile, your strong sense of reality will keep you grounded and out of trouble. Good day to make money!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for business and finance. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Trust your ability to impress bosses and important people with your suggestions. On one hand, you’re ready to think big; nevertheless, you know what you’re doing. Bravo!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with both Saturn and lucky Jupiter, which gives you a lovely balance of realism and optimism. It’s a popular day for you, which is why friends and members of groups will respect what you have to say. Basically, you will toe the party line.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your ability to get things done will be most effective if you work alone or behind the scenes. Like a puppet master, you will still be able to impress those in power, including your boss. You will also secure the financial and practical support from others that you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with groups and organizations, as well as with individual friends, will be positive and upbeat today. Likewise, your relations with partners and close friends will be rewarding. Explore travel plans or opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are high visibility today, which is why people notice you more than usual. Fortunately, they respect you because you make an excellent impression on everyone. Because of this, you can expect financial and practical support from others, which you will use in an organized way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You need a change of scenery, and today is the perfect day to make travel plans or to actually get out of town. Friends and partners might encourage you. Some will be involved with publishing projects or working with children. Either way, you’ll get what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day for financial discussions, including ways to approach how to share or divide something like an inheritance. Whatever happens, you will be realistic and at the same time, generous to all parties concerned. Good day to sign contracts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because in doing so, you will be more successful. People are willing to help you, especially in matters related to the entertainment world, show business and the hospitality industry as well as sports. Enjoy fun activities with kids!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be productive today at work or with any task that you set for yourself because you’re not afraid to think big. In fact, you’re the picture of optimism! However, when it comes to financial matters, you’ll be careful and accountable for everything that you do. A winning combination!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely day to socialize with others, especially someone older, perhaps a parent. Alternatively, you might be involved with children, as well. Accept invitations to party. Likewise, explore the arts and creative projects because these could turn into practical opportunities for you — personally or through speculation.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, filmmaker Don Cheadle (1964) shares your birthday. You are courageous about challenging the status quo. You have an aura of excitement and energy about you that people can feel. This is a slower-paced year. It’s OK to rest. Take time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on business and personal relationships that benefit you.

