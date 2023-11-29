The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Patrick Kane could make his Red Wings debut next week at Buffalo

Kane said that game Tuesday or home games against San Jose on Dec. 7 and Ottawa on Dec. 9 are possible options for his first game with Detroit.

By  Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
Paul Sancya/AP file photo

Patrick Kane said Wednesday he could make his debut with the Detroit Red Wings as soon as next week in his hometown of Buffalo against the Sabres.

Kane said that game Tuesday or home games against San Jose on Dec. 7 and Ottawa on Dec. 9 are possible options for his first game with Detroit. He and the team want him to get through a few practices before returning to game action.

The 35-year-old winger is roughly six months removed from undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. Kane said doctors cleared him for contact two months ago.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 NHL MVP with the Blackhawks, Kane signed a $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season with the Red Wings after choosing them among several interested teams. Former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat being with Detroit factored into Kane’s decision, along with the popularity of the sport in the place known as “Hockeytown.”

Kane is attempting to become the third player to return to the NHL after undergoing the invasive operation, which involves dislocating the upper end of the thighbone, trimming it, capping it and removing cartilage before putting it back in place. He said movement and flexibility has returned in his surgically repaired right hip.

The Latest
Paul DeJong of the Blue Jays breaks his bat against the Cubs on August 13, 2023 in Toronto. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Paul DeJong hopes turning page with simpler approach makes difference with White Sox
“I want to feel it, I want to see the pitcher and let my natural ability shine with that,” DeJong said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Northwestern’s David Braun was named Big Ten coach of the year.
College Sports
Northwestern’s David Braun named Big Ten coach of the year
Offensive player of the year is Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive player of the year is Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton and freshman of the year is Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman.
By Associated Press
 
Vocal, expressive Nick Foligno has become a big part of the Blackhawks in a short time.
Blackhawks
With Corey Perry gone, Blackhawks will rely on Nick Foligno as their de facto captain
The adeptness with which Foligno has grown comfortable in Chicago, earned every player’s trust and ascended into a leadership role has been remarkable. The Hawks will need his vocal abilities even more moving forward.
By Ben Pope
 
Pastor Tony Lowden speaks during the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. on Nov. 29, 2023.
Nation/World
Rosalynn Carter’s funeral held in Plains, Georgia, where she and her husband were born
The former first lady had her intimate funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where she and her husband spent decades welcoming guests and where a wooden cross Jimmy Carter fashioned in his woodshop is displayed.
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press
 
Andre Dawson has asked the Baseball Hall of Fame to change his plaque from Expos to the Cubs.
Cubs
Andre Dawson wants Hall of Fame plaque changed to Cubs from Expos
The hall, not the players, decide which team emblem goes on the Cooperstown plaques.
By Associated Press
 