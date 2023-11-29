Patrick Kane could make his Red Wings debut next week at Buffalo

Patrick Kane said Wednesday he could make his debut with the Detroit Red Wings as soon as next week in his hometown of Buffalo against the Sabres.

Kane said that game Tuesday or home games against San Jose on Dec. 7 and Ottawa on Dec. 9 are possible options for his first game with Detroit. He and the team want him to get through a few practices before returning to game action.

The 35-year-old winger is roughly six months removed from undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. Kane said doctors cleared him for contact two months ago.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 NHL MVP with the Blackhawks, Kane signed a $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season with the Red Wings after choosing them among several interested teams. Former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat being with Detroit factored into Kane’s decision, along with the popularity of the sport in the place known as “Hockeytown.”

Kane is attempting to become the third player to return to the NHL after undergoing the invasive operation, which involves dislocating the upper end of the thighbone, trimming it, capping it and removing cartilage before putting it back in place. He said movement and flexibility has returned in his surgically repaired right hip.

