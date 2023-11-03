The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023

Bulls make lineup change as they begin In-Season Tournament

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” Donovan said. “I know least invested a lot. We certainly put a lot of importance on it and feel it’s important, and it’s a great opportunity in one of these games, that you know, to advance and accumulate points to get to Vegas.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Bulls make lineup change as they begin In-Season Tournament
Bulls_Mavericks_Basketball.jpg

AP Photos

Complete with an official anthem courtesy of Grammy award-winning artist LL Cool J and a bright red alternate court — the first time the Bulls will play on an alternate court — the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament begins Friday for the Bulls as they take on the Nets. 

Group play games take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The Bulls will play one game each against Orlando, Toronto, Boston and Brooklyn. The NBA created the new tournament to add some competitiveness back into the league’s NBA season. 

“It’s another opportunity for the NBA to create more fans, different types of buzz, and it’s the first of its kind, so we’ll go out there and figure out what it’s like for the first year is going to be fun,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said. 

The monetary prize for the tournament winner is $500,000 to players on the championship-winning team, $200,000 to players on the losing team, $100,000 to players on teams who lose in the semifinals and $50,000 to players on teams who lose in the quarterfinals. 

“No one ever turns down money,” LaVine said. “That was good. It gives guys who are very competitive added fuel.”

LaVine said he’s excited to see the atmosphere. He doesn’t expect it to resemble a playoff game, but since it’s new, it can be exciting. 

Coach Billy Donovan said these games matter as they also count for the regular season. The in-season tournament championship will take place at T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas. 

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” Donovan said. “I know least invested a lot. We certainly put a lot of importance on it and feel it’s important, and it’s a great opportunity in one of these games, that you know, to advance and accumulate points to get to Vegas.”

Injury update

Guard Ayo Dosunmu will miss Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets and Saturday’s game in Denver with what the team is saying is an upper respiratory illness. Billy Donovan said Dosunmu, who also missed shootaround, is dealing with an illness.

LaVine is dealing with low back spasms but will play tonight. 

“I think he’s still dealing and managing his back,” Donovan said. “Obviously, we’ve got to put it on when stuff comes up and flares up and he’s been dealing with it for a little bit. Until it’s just totally resolved — he’ll probably be taken off, but until that point — we’ll keep him there just because sometimes he has some days that are better than others, so to speak.”

Lineup changes

Forward Patrick Williams has struggled immensely to begin his fourth season. The young forward is averaging four points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists and has yet to finish multiple games in the second half. 

In a surprising move, Donovan elected to start forward Torrey Craig over Williams for the first time this season.

“We want to see Patrick do well,” Donovan said. “Everybody believes in Patrick. He has certainly shown, in the time that he’s been here, a lot of positive signs of growth.

“The first five games, he has not maybe gotten off to the start that we all hoped he would have, but the one thing I respect about Patrick, in my conversations with him, has always been, ‘I have to figure this out.’”

Despite Williams’ struggles, Donovan said Williams is an important part of the team whether he comes off the bench or starts.

“We’re always evaluating all those things inside our team,” Donovan said. “Patrick is going to play an important role and maybe in some of the games we’ve played, there’s been times where he hasn’t played that much in the second half.”

Next Up In News
The whole world is watching, through its fingers
Obamas return to Chicago for 15th anniversary of 2008 election
Biden loans $336 million to Chicago to replace lead water pipes
Jewish community in Skokie raises fears after Israeli yard signs stolen, torn up
Aurora crew leader of ruthless Mexican drug cartel freed on bond
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
The Latest
A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Columnists
The whole world is watching, through its fingers
Antisemitism reaching historic levels worldwide. The “scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms” so bad the White House is working on a national strategy to battle it. What in the world is going on? Chaos.
By Michael Sneed
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Caden O’Rourke (91) celebrates his sack with JT Poynton (21).
High School Football
Caden O’Rourke’s three sacks help Lincoln-Way East blank Minooka
The Griffins held Minooka to -2 rushing yards.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at Arie Crown Theater in McCormick Place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
News
Obamas return to Chicago for 15th anniversary of 2008 election
There were panels on journalism, economics, artificial intelligence and more and a speech by Barack Obama during the day. Friday night came a speech from the former first lady and an interview of the former president as part of the celebrations at McCormick Place.
By Violet Miller
 
A city crew fixed a water pipe and replaced a lead service line in Calumet Heights Friday. Nearby, officials announced a $336 million loan to the city to help replace lead lines.
Environment
Biden loans $336 million to Chicago to replace lead water pipes
The money is expected to help the city replace 30,000 lead service lines — out of more than 400,000 — the largest number in the country.
By Brett Chase
 
Pro-Israel signs are shown after they were torn up. Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023.
Suburban Chicago
Jewish community in Skokie raises fears after Israeli yard signs stolen, torn up
Multiple houses on several blocks were targeted overnight with their pro-Israel signs vandalized and stolen.
By Isabel Funk
 