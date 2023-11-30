Horoscope for Thursday, Nov, 30, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might entertain unusual friends or groups, or a spontaneous gathering might take place where you live. (Something unexpected.) Meanwhile, you will feel “tuned in” in an almost psychic way to family issues and relatives. Kinda trippy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a high-energy day, which means you will be mentally turned on. Trust your intuition. You are imaginative and capable of visualizing things, especially for the future. Clever ideas might suddenly occur to you. Why not write them down for future consideration?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Unexpected events might impact your earnings or your assets. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Trust your moneymaking ideas because they might be imaginative and futuristic. (After all, the future is where you will spend the rest of your life.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your moods can change easily, and today you will really notice this. (Don’t be surprised if this occurs, because it’s just what’s happening.) Meanwhile, you might meet new friends. You certainly feel independent and self-reliant, which is why you’re full of inventive, original, spontaneous ideas today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel a bit restless because although you want to make things happen; you actually prefer to keep a low profile. Nevertheless, surprise invitations might come your way. If so, say yes because you will relish some adventure. If there is friction at home, be sympathetic with family members.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps, you will meet someone new who is a real character? Home and family continue to be a strong focus, especially due to family discussions and home repairs. One thing is certain: You’re very convincing and persuasive right now.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you’re high visibility, which is why people notice you more than usual. (Incidentally, some will even know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) You have a glamorous, unusual image, which you might use to your advantage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. You might also work on behalf of a group that wants to help children, especially children who are suffering in another country. With Mars in your Money House right now, you’re motivated and prepared to work hard for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might do fundraising or see ways to use the wealth and resources of someone else to help a needy cause. (This could be why you make an admirable impression on someone.) Very likely, you will be asked for your advice about how to improve something or make it look better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to partners and close friends because someone close to you is quite “tuned in” today. Their ideas might initially sound impractical; however, upon reflection, you might realize that although these ideas are futuristic, they are doable. Keep an open mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are one sign that appreciates the power of collective thinking. Today you might see how to apply this to your job or where you work because you have imaginative ideas that are future oriented. (Of course, all Aquarians are born 50 years ahead of their time.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Social events are unpredictable today. Stay light on your feet because a surprise invitation might come your way. You might feel tenderhearted to children today. Meanwhile, guard and protect children against accidents or unusual events. Speaking of unusual events, romance might surprise you in an exciting way!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Elisha Cuthbert (1982) shares your birthday. You are an enthusiastic go-getter who is passionate, intense and focused. You want personal success. This is a playful, fun-loving year for you. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun, but don’t lose sight of your goals. Old friends might reappear in your life again.

