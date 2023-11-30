West Chicago apartment fire injures 5 residents, 1 firefighter
Two apartments caught on fire early Thursday at a 24-unit apartment building at 813 Burr Oaks Dr. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Five residents and one firefighter were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in West Chicago early Thursday, according to the West Chicago Fire Department.
Two apartments caught on fire at a 24-unit apartment building at 813 Burr Oaks Dr., said Battalion Chief Wade Johnson.
The five residents were taken Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said. The firefighter suffered a minor injury and was discharged.
The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation, Johnson said.
‘Person of interest’ released after baby critically wounded by gunshot to head at Washington Park neighborhood McDonald’s: CPD
The Latest
‘Person of interest’ released after baby critically wounded by gunshot to head at Washington Park neighborhood McDonald’s: CPD
The 9-month-old was shot late Tuesday night in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard, police said.
Just after 8:30 p.m., a group of people were arguing in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street when someone opened fire, hitting three women and a man, Chicago police said.
An open house on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project on Tuesday and the St. Paul ice-fishing show beginning tomorrow are in this Go & Show.
Latrelle S. Falls, 22, was in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was struck by gunfire about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Her marriage ended after she was caught cheating, and most of her five adult children gave up on having a mother years ago.