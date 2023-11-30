The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
West Chicago apartment fire injures 5 residents, 1 firefighter

Two apartments caught on fire early Thursday at a 24-unit apartment building at 813 Burr Oaks Dr. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Five residents and one firefighter were injured after two apartments caught on fire at a 24-unit apartment building, 813 Burr Oaks Dr., in West Chicago on Nov. 30, 2023. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Five residents and one firefighter were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in West Chicago early Thursday, according to the West Chicago Fire Department.

Two apartments caught on fire at a 24-unit apartment building at 813 Burr Oaks Dr., said Battalion Chief Wade Johnson.

The five residents were taken Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said. The firefighter suffered a minor injury and was discharged.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation, Johnson said.

