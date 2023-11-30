West Chicago apartment fire injures 5 residents, 1 firefighter

Five residents and one firefighter were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in West Chicago early Thursday, according to the West Chicago Fire Department.

Two apartments caught on fire at a 24-unit apartment building at 813 Burr Oaks Dr., said Battalion Chief Wade Johnson.

The five residents were taken Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said. The firefighter suffered a minor injury and was discharged.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation, Johnson said.