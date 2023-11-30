The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Police officer caught child thrown from burning apartment building in West Chicago

Fire tore through an apartment building in the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive early Thursday. Five people were injured, and about 100 people were displaced from their homes.

By  Katlyn Smith | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Police officer caught child thrown from burning apartment building in West Chicago
Some 100 people were displaced after an early morning apartment fire on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive in West Chicago.&nbsp;

About 100 people were displaced after an early morning apartment fire on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive in West Chicago.

Paul Valade/Daily Herald

As fire raced through their apartment building in West Chicago early Thursday, several residents made harrowing escapes from the blaze.

A police officer caught a child thrown from the 24-unit building in the Main Park Apartments complex, West Chicago Fire Protection District Chief Patrick Tanner said.

One woman jumped from a third-floor window, Tanner said. She was one of five people injured after the fire broke out in the three-story building in the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive.

Rafael Lozano was in his third-floor apartment when he heard alarms. The 36-year-old said he escaped through the smoke-filled hallway and stairs. One of his roommates, however, had to climb down the balcony to safety.

“It was horrible,” he said. “People were screaming and running.”

All told, an estimated 100 people were displaced from their apartments, though authorities don’t yet have an exact number.

It’s the second major fire to hit the complex in about a year. Last December, a fire forced residents in the apartment building next door to find alternative housing.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Biden lets Chicago replace dangerous lead water lines much slower than other cities
Gurnee officer rushed to save driver from burning vehicle that struck her squad car
Shane MacGowan, Pogues singer who made Irish music punk, dies at 65
Father of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield Township files wrongful-death lawsuit
It’s a girl! Shedd Aquarium names newest rockhopper penguin Isla
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
The Latest
A city crew repairs a water pipe and removes a lead service line in Calumet Heights this month.
Environment
Biden lets Chicago replace dangerous lead water lines much slower than other cities
The president is ordering cities to replace lead pipes for drinking water within a decade. Chicago is getting at least 40 years to fix the problem.
By Brett Chase
 
Crime_Scene_Tape2.jpg
Crime
Gurnee officer rushed to save driver from burning vehicle that struck her squad car
Officer Kassandra Canadzic was in her parked squad car Nov. 9 when she was rear-ended by an SUV. She jumped out and rescued the other driver whose car was in flames.
By Charles Keeshan and Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped logo.
Music
Chicago’s Spotify Wrapped: What was the city listening to this year?
The Swifites have taken over Chicago once again.
By Katie Anthony
 
Shane MacGowan performs with his group The Popes in London in 1999.
Obituaries
Shane MacGowan, Pogues singer who made Irish music punk, dies at 65
Songwriter’s bittersweet ballad ‘Fairytale of New York’ has become a modern Christmas standard.
By Associated Press
 
Wadea Al-Fayoume’s father, Oday Al-Fayoume (right), and his uncle, Mahmoud Yousef, attend a vigil for Wadea at Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield Oct. 17. Al-Fayoume’s landlord is charged with hate crimes in the fatal stabbing of Wadea, whose mother was seriously wounded.
News
Father of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield Township files wrongful-death lawsuit
Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, was killed, and his mother, 32, was critically injured Oct. 14. Their landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the attack.
By Kade Heather
 