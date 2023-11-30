The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023

‘Very emotional for everyone’: On anniversary, Buffalo Grove chief recalls family murders

A year after police found five people dead in a home, the Buffalo Grove police chief looks back on a case that put the tiny department in the national spotlight.

By  Christopher Placek | Daily Herald
   
SHARE ‘Very emotional for everyone’: On anniversary, Buffalo Grove chief recalls family murders
Vera Kisliak and her two daughters and her mother were found dead Nov. 30, 2022, in their Buffalo Grove home. Police determined that Vera Kisliak’s husband killed them before taking his own life.

Vera Kisliak and her two daughters and her mother were found dead Nov. 30, 2022, in their Buffalo Grove home. Police determined that Vera Kisliak’s husband killed them before taking his own life.

Courtesy of Natasha Kuzmenko

A little more than three weeks after becoming top cop in Buffalo Grove, Brian Budds and his department were thrust into the national spotlight on the morning of Nov. 30, 2022.

A well-being check at a home on Acacia Terrace brought the discovery of something the new police chief could only describe as “horrific” — the slain bodies of a woman, her two young daughters and her mother-in-law by her estranged husband, who then took his own life.

Budds, who worked many major investigations during his 25-year law enforcement career in Western Springs, soon would realize none could compare to the magnitude of what he and his officers were about to face.

“Even one year later, it’s difficult for me to find the words to describe what and how I was feeling that day,” Budds told the Daily Herald. “But it was a reminder that any given police department on any given day is one call away from encountering a terrible incident like this.”

On the anniversary of the killings, Budds recounted a day he calls surreal and emotional, while praising the focus and professionalism of first responding officers, detectives and evidence technicians who worked to process the scene.

He also backed the way police handled domestic-related calls for service to the Kisliak home over the years, and backed his department’s policies and procedures for how officers and support staff respond to domestic-related situations.

Police formally closed their investigation in March, concluding that Andrei Kisliak, 39, fatally stabbed his wife, Vera, 36, daughters Vivian, 7, and Amilia, 4, and his 67-year-old mother, Lilia Kisliak. All five suffered fatal “sharp force” injuries, authorities said.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Lawyer hails ‘big win’ as state Supreme Court rules insurers must provide coverage to pedestrians, cyclists hit by uninsured drivers
‘Person of interest’ released after baby is shot in parking lot of Washington Park McDonald’s
Landing a ‘tuna,’ lobbing an F-bomb — Burke’s famous quotes played for jurors after defense mistrial denial
Advocates for clergy sex abuse survivors want accused priest added to all Chicago-area diocese list
Rap blogger boasts, cracks jokes while testifying against defendants in FBG Duck murder case: ‘I’m Michael Jordan on YouTube’
CTA and CDOT unveil proposal that calls for more bus-only lanes, lights that let buses go first
The Latest
merlin_117182833.jpg
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants team to react quicker defensively
Donovan said the Bulls don’t specialize in one particular coverage but rather multiple defensive schemes they can run throughout a game. But with the Bulls having lost five games in a row, sporting the 22nd-worst defense in the NBA, they need to find answers to remedy that end of the court.
By Kyle Williams
 
Lake Zurich’s Anton Strelnikov (41) shoots the ball against Waukegan.
High School Basketball
Emerging big man Anton Strelnikov leads Lake Zurich past Waukegan
Strelnikov had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Lake Zurich’s 71-60 win against visiting Waukegan on Thursday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Northbrook’s J.T. Compher scored twice to help the Red Wings beat the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks fed up with special-teams struggles after loss to Red Wings
The Hawks conceded a shorthanded goal and two power-play goals in a 5-1 loss Thursday, which Tyler Johnson called “embarrassing.”
By Ben Pope
 
Attorney Jonel Metaj represented Fredy Guiracocha in his lawsuit against insurer Direct Auto. The firm denied Guiracocha’s claim that his son was entitled under his uninsured motorist coverage for treatment when he was struck by a car while biking.
Transportation
Lawyer hails ‘big win’ as state Supreme Court rules insurers must provide coverage to pedestrians, cyclists hit by uninsured drivers
A Chicago man sued when his insurance firm refused to pay for injuries his son suffered when he was hit on a bike by a motorist.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A 9-month-old girl was in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald’s in Washington Park.
Crime
‘Person of interest’ released after baby is shot in parking lot of Washington Park McDonald’s
The 9-month-old girl was shot late Tuesday night in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 