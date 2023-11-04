Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Moon Alert

After 2:30 a.m., there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Someone might have surprising news to you that relates to shared property, your assets, banking details or inheritances. Whatever they say or do will catch you off guard. Be prepared for this and remember that you don’t have to have a knee-jerk reaction. Take a moment to think things through.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A partner or close friend will throw you a curveball by saying or doing something you least expect. This could be minor. It might be fun. It might be insulting. Try to take this in your stride. Possibly, you will be introduced to someone who is a real character — someone different.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your work routine will be interrupted because equipment breakdowns or confused messages or news that comes to you out of the blue that changes the flow of things. However, you might also have a breakthrough — some kind of revelation that is a welcome solution.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone time for your kids. Know where they are at all times and remove little ones from hazardous situations. Likewise, romance will undergo unexpected changes and surprises. Guard against sports accidents as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid accidents at home at this time because there is an influence that can encourage this. This same influence can also encourage family arguments, especially with parents and young people. Something unusual at home might occur. Be aware of electrical devices and faulty wiring.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an accident-prone time for you, which means it will be smart to pay attention to everything you say and do. When walking, jogging, cycling or driving — take extra care. Likewise, think before you speak because you might suddenly get a case of foot-in-mouth disease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your possessions because something unpredictable will impact your assets. It could be major; it could be minor. You might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. A new source of income might appear?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re high visibility, which means others notice you more than usual, especially authority figures including the police. Be aware of this. Meanwhile, conversations with others might be feisty! Either you or someone else will say something unexpected. Get ready.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This will be a restless day for you because something is going on behind the scenes that you might have set in motion, or you might be surprised because someone else did. Either way, something is in the mix! Meanwhile, you secretly want a bit of adventure today. Fresh stimulation!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend will say or do something that surprises you today. Or perhaps, you will meet someone who is very different? Keep in mind this person might also be a member of a group or an organization. Something unexpected might also affect your love life or your kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Tread carefully today because bosses, parents and the police might throw you a curveball or do something you least expect. “Busted!” It could be something minor — perhaps a hot tip or recommendation that surprises you. Or it could be something unnerving. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, you might be surprised to learn something fresh, exciting and intriguing? Or news in the media might upset you. It’s an unpredictable day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matthew McConaughey (1969) shares your birthday. You have a friendly, self-deprecating style that endears you to others. Personally, you have high principles and are honest. You can be persuasive when you want. This is a year of hard work for you. Keep things simple. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

