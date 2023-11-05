The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
NFL Sports

Packers’ 20-3 win over Rams ends 4-game losing streak

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave scored his first career touchdown on a 20-yard reception from Jordan Love and Anders Carlson went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts for the Packers.

By  Steve Megargee | Associated Press
   
SHARE Packers’ 20-3 win over Rams ends 4-game losing streak
Packers players celebrate a first-half touchdown against the Rams on Sunday. hdown during the first half

Packers players celebrate a first-half touchdown against the Rams on Sunday. hdown during the first half

Matt Ludtke/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones scored Green Bay’s first first-half touchdown since mid-September, and the Packers snapped a four-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Rams 20-3 on Sunday.

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave scored his first career touchdown on a 20-yard reception from Jordan Love and Anders Carlson went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts for the Packers (3-5). Love went 20 of 26 for 228 yards despite getting sacked four times.

The Rams (3-6) dropped their third straight as they played without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who sprained a ligament in his right thumb last week in a loss at Dallas.

With Brett Rypien starting in Stafford’s place, the Rams failed to reach the end zone. Rypien went 13 of 28 for 130 yards with an interception, and the Rams lost one of his two fumbles.

Rypien was facing an injury-riddled Green Bay secondary that started two rookie seventh-round picks in cornerback Carrington Valentine and safety Anthony Johnson Jr.

Johnson, who had played just eight defensive snaps all season before Sunday, had an interception to set up a fourth-quarter field goal.

The Packers had been outscored 73-9 in the first half of their past five games, but they led this one 7-3 at the break and stayed ahead the rest of the way. The Rams’ only points came on Lucas Havrisik’s 52-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Green Bay capitalized on one of Rypien’s turnovers to reach the end zone before halftime, something they hadn’t accomplished since the second quarter of a Sept. 17 loss in Atlanta. Rypien initially mishandled a snap and then tried to roll to his right. Jonathan Owens sacked him and forced a fumble that De’Vondre Campbell recovered at the Rams 41-yard line.

Jones capped Green Bay’s ensuing drive with a 3-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the second quarter. Jones ran for 73 yards to lead the Packers’ 184-yard rushing attack.

The Packers fumbled the ball away on each of their first two second-half series, but the Rams failed to capitalize either time.

After Ahkello Witherspoon recovered Dontayvion Wicks’ fumble at the Rams 42, Los Angeles punted rather than attempting a long field goal on fourth-and-17 from the 36.

Jordan Fuller knocked the ball from Aaron Jones on the Packers’ next series, and Duke Shelley’s 9-yard fumble return gave the Rams the ball on the Green Bay 36. The Rams’ ensuing possession ended with Havrisik’s 49-yard field-goal attempt sailing wide right.

Carlson, who missed a 52-yard field goal to end the first half, extended Green Bay’s lead by kicking a 26-yarder late in the third quarter and a 34-yarder with 9:08 left in the game. Musgrave capped the scoring by catching a pass across the middle at around the 15 and running into the end zone with 3:41 remaining.

INJURY REPORT

Rams: Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) didn’t play along with Stafford. Rams DB Cobie Durant (shoulder) left in the first half.

Linebacker Quay Walker (groin) and safety Rudy Ford (calf) sat out the game. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (shoulder) and left tackle Yosh Nijman (back) were knocked out of the game. Christian Watson headed into the locker room late in the game after making a 37-yard catch to set up the Packers’ final touchdown. Watson had a chest injury and back injury.

UP NEXT

Rams: Off next week before hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19.

Packers: At Pittsburgh next Sunday.

Next Up In NFL
Vikings rally to beat Falcons 31-28
Matt Eberflus thinks the Bears are ‘close’ — but Sunday proved otherwise
Bears QB Tyson Bagent falters in 4th quarter as Saints win 24-17
Bears, Saints tied 14-14 at halftime as QB Tyson Bagent has 209 yards rushing/passing combined
Bears open with QB Tyson Bagent’s 18-yard TD pass to TE Cole Kmet, then an INT
Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start
The Latest
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs looks to throw a pass during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Vikings rally to beat Falcons 31-28
Minnesota QB Joshua Dobbs threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 6-yarder to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds remaining, and also ran for a score.
By Charles Odum | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting
Antonio Taylor, 47, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the chest about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Washington Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is the Cubs’ longest-tenured pitcher.
Cubs
Cubs exercise Kyle Hendricks’ 2024 club option after bounce-back season
The team also reportedly picked up veteran catcher Yan Gomes’ option for next season
By Maddie Lee
 
Marie (Lisette Oropesa) grows up under the care of a French military brigade in Lyric Opera’s production of “The Daughter of the Regiment.”
Theater
Lyric Opera’s ‘Daughter of the Regiment’ a romp rich with laughs and some of Donizetti’s best music
Dandy cast and nimble chorus keep up with the exacting, energetic staging.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks to center Lucas Patrick on Sunday.
Bears
Matt Eberflus thinks the Bears are ‘close’ — but Sunday proved otherwise
When Matt Eberflus looks at his team, he doesn’t see what you see.
By Patrick Finley
 