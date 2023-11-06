Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chcago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today your romantic feelings are passionate, and your love for someone feels like it was destiny. Even a bond with a coworker might feel strong and mutually supportive. Meanwhile, you will see ways to improve your job, or your health, or how you care for your pet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a passionate, romantic day — no question. If you are with someone you care about, do something special to show your affection. Admittedly, with Mars opposite your sign, you might feel annoyed about some things, but life is not perfect. And no human being is perfect either.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have the firm intention to make improvements at home. You might want to tear something apart or break it down so that you can build it up again to get a better result. (Like re-upholstering, re-covering, re-sanding, repainting — something to make an improvement.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might be surprised at the depth of your affection or attraction or someone. Powerful feelings! These same feelings might also make you feel very confident and sure of your words and your opinions, which is why you will be persuasive when talking to others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might want to buy art or anything beautiful that inspires you, because your reactions to beauty are intense. (You have a good eye.) You might also see new ways to make money or new relationships that will promote your future wealth. It’s an intense day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might develop a strong crush on someone today. (Very likely.) Meanwhile, this is also the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your appearance. Different haircut? Shoes? Wardrobe change? Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the classic day for secrets to come out or private information to be revealed. (Some of you have a secret flirtation or love affair happening at this time.) You might also clue in to some profound insights about yourself today. An excellent opportunity for self-discovery.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

An attraction for a friend or a member of a group might become romantic today. Possibly, a friend will become a lover. This is because there are strong romantic, affectionate vibes in the air today, which might catch you off guard and send a relationship in a new direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might cultivate a crush or have a strong affection for your boss or someone in a position of authority, perhaps a teacher or professor. These are classic crashes that many of us have in our lives. In fact, bosses and authority figures will also favor you today. (Interesting.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might feel attracted to someone who is different or someone from another culture or a different country. You might also have strong, enthusiastic feelings about traveling somewhere or doing something to expand your world. Be careful about falling for propaganda because you’re susceptible today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial discussions are important today. You want issues related to wills, inheritances and shared property to be clearly defined - no fuzzy boundaries or vague interpretations. Meanwhile, romantic relationships will be memorably passionate! (Great diary fodder.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

All your relationships will be more intense than usual today. Specifically, your love for someone will be strong. You will also want to explore the inner workings of these relationships so that you understand them better.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ethan Hawke (1970) shares your birthday. You have drive, ambition and an amazing amount of energy that you put into your immediate environment. People feel your presence. This year is a time of service for you, especially for family; therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Enroll in the arts or make time for a makeover?

