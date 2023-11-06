Overdose prevention sites would save lives

Whether you call them overdose prevention sites (OPS), safe injection sites or supervised consumption facilities, let’s explore their incredible impact.

First and foremost, OPS centers save lives by implementing evidence-based practices. They’re staffed by medical and mental health professionals. Clients at an OPS receive sterile equipment and close monitoring during substance use, with immediate access to first aid and naloxone in case of overdose.

These facilities offer more than life-saving interventions; they provide life-changing ones, through services including medical and mental health care referrals, housing assistance and substance use treatment, if desired.

Furthermore, OPS have reduced public substance use and have curbed instances of HIV and hepatitis C transmission, as well as the public disposal of syringes and paraphernalia. Data also indicates multimillion dollar savings for taxpayers.

We have the opportunity to pioneer OPS in Illinois through HB2/SB78 (sponsored by state Rep. La Shawn Ford and state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz). This program provides funds to the Illinois Department of Human Services to establish an OPS pilot site in Chicago.

As a peer support specialist working with individuals in recovery and as someone who is in long-term recovery, with many loved ones on the same journey, we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. I urge everyone to contact their representatives to support HB2/SB78.

Rosemary Callahan, Uptown

A plea to the president

Dear President Biden:

I urge you to stop arming Israel. Why would we help the Netanyahu government in its effort to annihilate Palestinians? You and others have repeated again and again that Israel has the right to defend itself.

What is going on now is not defending itself, it is vengeance against a whole population, collective punishment conducted with hate and the intent to eliminate a people. Besides being unspeakably cruel, it is also totally pointless.

The hell Israel is visiting on Gaza guarantees hell for generations to come. Israel won’t be able to eliminate Hamas. Hamas feeds on the rage of an oppressed people. By its behavior, Israel is jeopardizing its own future survival.

If we are friends to Israel — and we know they listen to you, Mr. President — we should tell its leaders to stop the bombardment. Defending itself, protecting itself, for Israel at this point means working like maniacs for a two-state solution with a clear deadline, say one year from now.

“Impossible!” you say. But think of the alternative: destroying Gaza and its people, potentially setting ablaze the whole region (and maybe the world), all the while ignoring other pressing concerns such as Ukraine and climate change that will do us in if we forget about them.

Please demand an immediate cease-fire from Israel and help it survive and the Palestinians too, with a viable two-state solution.

Christiane Rey, Irving Park

