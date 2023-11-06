Panthers put Tarik Cohen on IR

Whatever hope Tarik Cohen had of a reunion with the Bears on Thursday night was ruled out Monday, when the Panthers’ running back/returner was put on practice squad injured reserve.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said last week that Cohen had a “setback” with his hamstring. He is ineligible to play the next four games.

Cohen is trying to return to game action for the first time since he tore his knee returning a punt in Atlanta as a member of the Bears in 2020. He didn’t play for them again and became a free agent after the 2021 season. Cohen tore his Achilles tendon in May 2022 while training for a comeback.

He eventually signed with the Panthers in September, where he’s served as a member of the practice squad.

A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen played four seasons for the Bears and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

The Bears host the Panthers on Thursday.

