The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Panthers put Tarik Cohen on IR

Panthers coach Frank Reich said last week that Cohen had a “setback” with his hamstring. He is ineligible to play the next four games.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Tarik Cohen played four years for the Bears.

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Whatever hope Tarik Cohen had of a reunion with the Bears on Thursday night was ruled out Monday, when the Panthers’ running back/returner was put on practice squad injured reserve.

Cohen is trying to return to game action for the first time since he tore his knee returning a punt in Atlanta as a member of the Bears in 2020. He didn’t play for them again and became a free agent after the 2021 season. Cohen tore his Achilles tendon in May 2022 while training for a comeback.

He eventually signed with the Panthers in September, where he’s served as a member of the practice squad.

A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen played four seasons for the Bears and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

The Bears host the Panthers on Thursday.

