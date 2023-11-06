The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Guardians hire Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt to replace Terry Francona as manager

A two-time All-Star as a catcher, Vogt has no experience as a manager.

By  Tom Withers | AP
   
Stephen Vogt

Stephen Vogt will replace Terry Francona as manager of the Cleveland Guardians.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt, a journeyman catcher with no managerial experience, as their new manager to replace Terry Francona, the team announced Monday.

Vogt was Seattle’s bullpen coach last season.

Although the 39-year-old Vogt has never been a manager, he checked every other box for the Guardians, who also spoke with Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell about their opening last week. Counsell, in a surprise move, wound up joining the Cubs.

A two-time All-Star, Vogt played for six teams in 10 seasons before retiring with Oakland in 2022. He homered in his final at-bat for the Athletics, a personal walk-off that capped a career he hoped would continue as a manager.

The Guardians will introduce Vogt at a press conference on Friday.

“Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player, and we’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks,” said Chris Antonetti, the Guardians’ president of baseball operations.

“Stephen has thought critically about the type of leader and manager he wants to be. His deep care for others, his ability to build meaningful relationships with those around him, and his open-mindedness and curiosity make him an ideal fit to lead our club moving forward. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Stephen.”

The Guardians are beginning a new era following 11 successful seasons with Francona, the winningest manager in the club’s 123-year history. Francona, who took Cleveland to the playoffs six times, recently stepped down but plans to stay with the organization in some capacity.

Vogt had an initial meeting in mid-October with the Guardians, who were so impressed that they immediately scheduled a second, in-person visit at Progressive Field.

One of the things that stood out about Vogt to Cleveland’s front office was his deep baseball background. He’s lived the game’s highs and lows — making his big-league debut at 27, overcoming a major injury, getting cut and traded, waiting almost 15 months to get his first hit.

He was a beloved teammate in Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona, Atlanta and during two stints with Oakland. Vogt’s warm personality made him a clubhouse leader, and his knowledge of how to handle a pitching staff was another plus during the Guardians’ search.

A father of three, Vogt loves talking baseball and he has often credited many of his former managers, from Counsell to Bruce Bochy to Bob Melvin, Brian Snitker and Mark Kotsay, with being role models and mentors.

Melvin called Vogt “one of the most inspiring players I’ve ever managed” and “one of my all-time favorites.”

Bochy always viewed Vogt as a leader.

“He’s a baseball guy,” the Texas Rangers manager said when he was with Vogt on the Giants. “I could see him managing. I love watching him play. He’s a lot of fun to watch. Sometimes things don’t look so easy. He got beat up one game against us blocking balls and he saw that we were having some fun with him.

“He’s a guy who has really persevered and made himself into a nice player and had a nice career.”

Vogt began his playing career by going hitless in his first 32 at-bats.

He became a fan favorite on both sides of the San Francisco Bay while playing first for the A’s (2013) and later the Giants (2017). It was common for fans in both markets to chant “I believe in Stephen Vogt!”

While with Oakland in 2013, Vogt had his first career game-winning hit with a single off Detroit’s Rick Porcello in the playoffs to give the A’s a 1-0 win in Game 2 and even the AL Division Series.

Vogt has long wanted to become a manager, and his desire increased in 2018 while he recovered from a major shoulder injury with the Milwaukee Brewers.

