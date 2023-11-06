Something fishy and something funny

Milwaukee comedian Mike Marvell, aka “Gutpile” or “Couch Commander,” will be featured at the Riverside Fishing Club meeting Thursday, Nov. 9, at Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 3625 S. Harlem.
I’ve posted fishing club notices for decades and I believe this is a first.
Oh, RFC will have some of the usual fishing-club stuff Thursday with their annual big-fish awards, but Marvell will be something completely out of the ordinary.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. Guest fee is $5 or $10. Check RiversideFishingClub.com.
