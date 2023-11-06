The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Something fishy and something funny

Comedian Mike Marvell will make it a specal night Thursday at the Riverside Fishing Club.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Comedian Mike Marvell will be the Riverside Fishing Club Thursday. Photo from Gutpileandfriends.com

Milwaukee comedian Mike Marvell, aka “Gutpile” or “Couch Commander,” will be featured at the Riverside Fishing Club meeting Thursday, Nov. 9, at Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 3625 S. Harlem.

I’ve posted fishing club notices for decades and I believe this is a first.

Oh, RFC will have some of the usual fishing-club stuff Thursday with their annual big-fish awards, but Marvell will be something completely out of the ordinary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. Guest fee is $5 or $10. Check RiversideFishingClub.com.

