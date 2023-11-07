Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fantastic, feel-good day! Enjoy warm relations with customers and coworkers. Whatever you do will expand your world. In particular, you will be more productive and successful by working with groups. This is also an ideal day for work-related travel.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Accept invitations to party and socialize because this is a wonderful day to schmooze! Enjoy romantic outings and dates. Meanwhile, sports events and playful activities with children will be positive and upbeat. Relations with partners and close friends will be encouraging.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You couldn’t pick a better day to entertain at home. In fact, groups of people might gather at your home for a number of different reasons. Invite friends and family over for good food and drink because people are up for having a good time! Real estate opportunities are likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you feel enthusiastic and eager to talk to others. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with groups, perhaps even speaking to groups. It’s a wonderful day to learn. It’s also a great day for short trips, appointments and doing errands because positive energy is in the air!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and financial matters are beautifully favored today. Look for ways to boost your income or make a profit now or down the road. Dealings with foreign interests might be a factor. This is a strong day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. You’re in the zone!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter, which means you might dream up some excellent moneymaking ideas. You will certainly enjoy travel, even a short trip, because you will love anything that is fascinating that expands your world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is definitely the day to explore business and financial matters because both your Money Houses are activated. Look for ways to boost your income or explore financially beneficial negotiations. It’s an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage because people will help you. Work behind the scenes will pay off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re popular! Everyone wants to see your face because today, you’re upbeat, friendly and helpful. You’ll be successful dealing with groups or running meetings or conferences because people will be like putty in your hands. Relations with others, especially members of the general public, are excellent.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you make a fabulous impression on others, especially authority figures like bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Knowing this, you can use this to your advantage. Go after what you want. Work-related travel is likely. You’ll be successful dealing with foreign interests. Quiet research will pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do something different today to satisfy your sense of adventure and hunger for excitement. You don’t have to turn into an action hero. Just go someplace different for coffee. Meet someone new. Visit someplace you’ve never been before. Shake things up a bit so you will feel free of routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for financial discussions and a bit of wheeling and dealing, especially with banking institutions or issues related to inheritances and shared property. Things will be settled in your favor, especially regarding home, family and real estate. Doors will open for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy warm conversations with close friends, partners and spouses today. Discussions might be ambitious, perhaps about religion or philosophical ideas or future travel plans. Because you’re optimistic and expecting a positive outcome, this is what you will achieve. Keep believing in yourself.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Joni Mitchell (1943) shares your birthday. You have an adventurous, pioneering spirit. You love to learn new things and expand your skills. You are forever curious. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time for reflection and renewal through meditation or prayer. Explore philosophies that have meaning for you.

