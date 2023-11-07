The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Liquor store clerk exchanges gunfire with robbers after hit with bottle in West Ridge

The robbers entered the store in the 6300 block of North California Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday, pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money from the register, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A liquor store clerk exchanged gunfire with two robbers after he was hit on the head with a bottle in the West Ridge neighborhood Monday night.

The robbers entered the store in the 6300 block of North California Avenue around 10:30 p.m., pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money from the register, according to Chicago police.

The clerk began struggling with one of the robbers who reach for a bottle and hit the clerk, police said. The clerk then grabbed a gun and exchanged gunfire with the robbers as they fled.

The clerk was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition with lacerations to the head.

No one was in custody.

