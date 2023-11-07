Burglars hit 9 businesses in 2 hours on North Side overnight

Burglars hit nine business in two hours on the North Side overnight.

Most of the burglaries occurred along Lincoln Avenue and happened from 11:40 p.m. Monday and 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

— In the most recent incident, in the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, officers found the glass door of a restaurant had been shattered and a cash register was on the floor, police said.

— Minutes earlier, two burglaries happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 4200 and 4300 blocks of North Lincoln Avenue. The front windows had been broken and police found a filing cabinet outside one.

— Another break-in happened at 1:20 a.m. at a restaurant in the 3800 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

— Burglars hit two more businesses around 1:10 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. in the 4200 and 4300 blocks of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

— At 1 a.m. a coffee shop in the 2200 block of West Wilson Avenue was broken into and a cash register was missing, police said.

— Two attempted burglaries were reported at 12:10 a.m. and 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue and the 4500 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

No one was in custody.

