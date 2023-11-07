The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Big bucks fit right into generations of the family

George Katsigiannis arrowed two big bucks last week to fit right into the family tradition of his father Billy and grandfather George.

By  Dale Bowman
   
George Katsigiannis with one of the two 11-point bucks he arrowed last week to fit right into the family tradition going back generations. Provided photo

George Katsigiannis with one of the two 11-point bucks he arrowed last week to fit right into the family tradition going back generations.

Provided

Want to know the state of the rut in Illinois? Take George Katsigiannis, aka George Kats, who arrowed two 11-pointers in three days last week.

The 13-year-old from Lombard harvested both with a crossbow in Bureau County.

His dad, Billy Kats, messaged that the biggest buck was “harvested chasing a doe and the second one [pictured] was harvested Thursday doing the same thing.”

Billy Kats directed and wrote the 2017 film, “A Season to Remember,” a moving award-winning tribute to and remembrance of his late father George teaching about life and the outdoors.

So a family tradition deepens.

Click here for a background column I did before the film was released.

Below is a YouTube trailer of “A Season to Remember.”

BOTW, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. Sometimes, such as this case, it is DOTW.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

