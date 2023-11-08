Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Interruptions to your job or something related to your health or your pet might occur. Stay on your toes. Meanwhile, you have wonderful opportunities to negotiate shared property, inheritances, wills and estates as well as insurance issues. Things will go your way because you’ll be effective and persuasive!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids so be vigilant. Meanwhile, social occasions are up for grabs. Plans might be canceled, or alternatively, you might suddenly receive an invitation. (Go figure.) Likewise, guard against sports accidents. Meanwhile, discussions with partners and close friends will be powerful and productive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something will interrupt your home routine. Unexpected company. Broken appliances. Fortunately, you are empowered with common sense and self-discipline so you can fix anything that goes awry. This is also a lovely day for romance and socializing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you so pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, it’s a powerful day for artists and creative projects. It’s also great day to teach children. Exploring ways to refine new techniques in the arts or sports will be effective and worthwhile.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters might catch you by surprise, so keep your eyes open. In fact, you might find money; you might lose money. Meanwhile, family discussions will be powerful but effective, especially regarding home improvements and repairs. These discussions might also include recycling and garbage issues.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you crave emotional excitement, which is why you might seek out people who are different. You might also be attracted to groups who want to advocate change or introduce new policies. You will be effective and persuasive when sharing your own ideas with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel restless because an undercurrent of excitement seems to permeate your day. This could relate to potential earnings or moneymaking ideas you have, especially if you want to persuade someone else to agree with you or see your way of doing things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps you will meet someone who is a real character? Meanwhile, Mercury is in your sign dancing with Pluto, which gives you X-ray vision and allows you to examine, scrutinize and probe everything that comes your way. (You’ll spot a phony.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unusual might happen that suddenly puts you in the public eye today. This could be inadvertent or planned. Meanwhile, your ability to do research and find answers to questions and solutions to old problems is excellent. Keep digging!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. It could be a big change or a minor hiccup. Double check all schedules and itineraries. Meanwhile, you might have a powerful discussion with someone, perhaps a member of a group. Or you might attract someone to you who is very persuasive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make friends with your bank account today to make sure you’re on top of things, because something unusual could occur. Meanwhile, a boss, parent or someone in authority might require that you account for yourself. They might have answers for you or they might demand answers from you. (Yikes.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend or partner might throw you a curveball today. Perhaps they want more freedom or independence? Meanwhile, you might encounter someone who is very persuasive about politics, religion or any social issue that they embrace. Someone might jump on their soap box to convince you about something. Think for yourself.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Bonnie Raitt (1949) shares your birthday. You are imaginative and progressive, intense and serious. You’re courageous, ambitious and sometimes eccentric. This is a powerful year for you because you are receiving recognition for your efforts. You might win awards, kudos and promotions. You will certainly receive acknowledgement from your peers. Bravo!

