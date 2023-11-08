The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes

The top recruiting classes in the country.

1. Duke

Jon Scheyer is crushing it on the recruiting trail. He’s landed a whopping 10 five-star prospects since taking over the program, including a trio of them in this class. The consensus top-ranked class features the No. 1 player in the country: 6-8 do-everything Cooper Flagg. Both 6-6 Kon Knueppel and 6-6 wing Isaiah Evans are top 25 players nationally.

2. North Carolina

The future backcourt is set as the Tar Heels reeled in two dynamic five-star guards in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. Add 6-10 big man James Brown, formerly of St. Rita and now at Link Year in Missouri.

3. Missouri

There is quality and quantity in coach Dennis Gates’ large five-man class with four players ranked among the top 100 prospects. The headliners are 6-5 guard Annor Boateng and 6-6 wing Marcus Allen, while Trent Burns and Peyton Marshall are a pair of enticing 7-footers.

4. Kansas

The Jayhawks went into Indiana and nabbed top 10 national talent Flory Bidunga, a 6-9, 220-pound back-to-the-basket big. Point guard Labaron Philon and 6-5 wing Rakease Passmoore are both among the top 50 prospects in the country.

5. Arizona

The three-man class includes a trio of top 100 talents. Jamari Phillips and 6-7 Carter Bryant are a dynamic perimeter duo, and 7-footer Emmanuel Stephen is a promising big man.

6. Miami

Last year’s Final Four run has led to a top 10 recruiting class for the Hurricanes. Jalil Bethea out of Pennsylvania is an elite 6-4 guard and top 10 player in the country. He will team up with 6-4 shooting guard Austin Swartz, a top 50 talent.

7. Rutgers

The exclamation point to the best class in program history –– so far –– is Ace Bailey, a 6-9 forward who is the No. 2 player in the country. But Rutgers is also the frontrunner for Dylan Harper, another top five player in the country. The highly-regarded four-man class also includes 6-10 Lathan Sommerville from Peoria.

8. Georgetown

Coach Ed Cooley has instantly made an impact with the Hoyas, securing a top 10 class in just seven months on the job. The four-player class is highlighted by 6-9 Thomas Sorber and 6-4 guard Kayvaun Mulready, who are both top 75 ranked players.

9. Creighton

The Bluejays continue to pile up talent. A trio of four-star, top 100 prospects, including 6-4 guard Larry Johnson, 6-5 point guard Ty Davis and 6-9 Jackson McAndrew, will help keep this program humming.

10. Kentucky

It’s a small two-man class right now, but point guard Boogie Fland, a top 25 player in the country out of NYC, has a chance to be special, and 6-10 Somto Cyril is a four-star big man.

