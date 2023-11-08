The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes

Breaking down the best recruiting classes in the country.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
1. Duke

Jon Scheyer is crushing it on the recruiting trail. He’s landed a whopping 10 five-star prospects since taking over the program, including a trio of them in this class. The consensus top-ranked class features the No. 1 player in the country: 6-8 do-everything Cooper Flagg. Both 6-6 Kon Knueppel and 6-6 wing Isaiah Evans are top 25 players nationally. 

2. North Carolina

The future backcourt is set as the Tar Heels reeled in two dynamic five-star guards in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. Add 6-10 big man James Brown, formerly of St. Rita and now at Link Year in Missouri.

3. Missouri

There is quality and quantity in coach Dennis Gates’ large five-man class with four players ranked among the top 100 prospects. The headliners are 6-5 guard Annor Boateng and 6-6 wing Marcus Allen, while Trent Burns and Peyton Marshall are a pair of enticing 7-footers. 

4. Kansas

The Jayhawks went into Indiana and nabbed top 10 national talent Flory Bidunga, a 6-9, 220-pound back-to-the-basket big. Point guard Labaron Philon and 6-5 wing Rakease Passmoore are both among the top 50 prospects in the country. 

5. Arizona

The three-man class includes a trio of top 100 talents. Jamari Phillips and 6-7 Carter Bryant are a dynamic perimeter duo, and 7-footer Emmanuel Stephen is a promising big man. 

6. Miami

Last year’s Final Four run has led to a top 10 recruiting class for the Hurricanes. Jalil Bethea out of Pennsylvania is an elite 6-4 guard and top 10 player in the country. He will team up with 6-4 shooting guard Austin Swartz, a top 50 talent. 

7. Rutgers

The exclamation point to the best class in program history –– so far –– is Ace Bailey, a 6-9 forward who is the No. 2 player in the country. But Rutgers is also the frontrunner for Dylan Harper, another top five player in the country. The highly-regarded four-man class also includes 6-10 Lathan Sommerville from Peoria.

8. Georgetown

Coach Ed Cooley has instantly made an impact with the Hoyas, securing a top 10 class in just seven months on the job. The four-player class is highlighted by 6-9 Thomas Sorber and 6-4 guard Kayvaun Mulready, who are both top 75 ranked players. 

9. Creighton

The Bluejays continue to pile up talent. A trio of four-star, top 100 prospects, including 6-4 guard Larry Johnson, 6-5 point guard Ty Davis and 6-9 Jackson McAndrew, will help keep this program humming. 

10. Kentucky

It’s a small two-man class right now, but point guard Boogie Fland, a top 25 player in the country out of NYC, has a chance to be special, and 6-10 Somto Cyril is a four-star big man. 

