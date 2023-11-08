The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
News Metro/State

Debris from truck hits Blue Line train on Kennedy Expressway on Northwest Side

No injuries were reported but Blue Line service was temporarily disrupted because of debris on the tracks, according to the transit agency.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
An Illinois State Police squad car

Blue Line service was temporarily interrupted Wednesday after a crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway sent debris onto the CTA tracks.

Debris that flew off a truck hit a Blue Line train Wednesday morning after a crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway.

Multiple 911 calls came in after a dump truck smashed into a wall causing items to fall off the truck at 7:22 a.m. near Sayre Avenue, according to an Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.

Debris dislodged and ended up at the Blue Line tracks, where it hit a train. “The train was not damaged and it kept moving,” according to another trooper.

The incident caused Blue Line service to be temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and Rosemont due to debris on the tracks, according to the CTA.

As a result, trains are operating in two sections: between O’Hare and Rosemont and between Jefferson Park and Forest Park, according to the CTA.

Shuttle buses are available between Jefferson Park and Rosemont to provide connecting service.

No one was hurt and inbound traffic was getting by, but reduced to two lanes instead of three as of 8:30 a.m., state police said.

Check back for details.

