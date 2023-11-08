The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Most of the time, a $2 bill is just worth $2

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, an uncirculated $2 bill from 1890 could be sold for over $4,500. But Dave Coconate, of West Town Jewelry and Loan, said a bill like that is “ridiculously rare.”

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
SHARE Most of the time, a $2 bill is just worth $2
$2 bills

The vast majority of $2 bills are not worth anything, says a local expert in coins and paper money, but there are exceptions to the rule. Another expert says it’s based on the rarity and condition of the note.

Adobe Stock

Russ Bega, an expert in coins and paper money, says he received about a dozen calls Wednesday after a story of a $2 bill worth almost $5,000 began circulating online.

Unfortunately, Bega had to inform all those who called their bills were only worth $2.

“A lot of these stories, they get people’s hopes up, and my staff and I call ourselves professional dream crushers,” Bega, of Harlan J. Berk Ltd., told the Sun-Times.

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, an uncirculated $2 bill from 1890 could be sold for over $4,500.

But Dave Coconate, of West Town Jewelry and Loan, said a bill like that is “ridiculously rare.”

Last summer, a more modern $2 bill from 2003 with a low serial number sold through Heritage Auctions for $2,400.

“The vast majority of $2 bills are not worth anything,” Bega said. “They’re worth $2. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule like that one.”

The reason that bill sold for that price was because it was “almost perfect,” according to Bega.

Coconate pointed out that on eBay right now, he could find $2 bills from 2003 listed for $4 and others for close to $1,000.

“It’s all just based on the rarity of the note and the condition of the note,” Coconate said.

There is an extremely rare $2 note from 1875 called the Lazy Deuce that can sell for a couple of thousand dollars in even the “rattiest of condition,” according to Bega.

But most people generally don’t have those, Bega said, adding when people come to the store, they have standard $2 bills.

In 1976, the U.S. changed the design of the $2 bill to feature the image of the signing of the declaration on the back. Before that, the back of the bill was an image of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

When people call Bega for an estimate on a note, he begins by asking what’s on the back.

If it is an image of Monticello, Bega says there is a chance it could be worth a bit more, typically 10% to 25% higher than its face value.

There has not been any significant increase in value for $2 bills; overall, the currency market is pretty strong for collectors, Bega said, but common notes remain closer to face value.

Next Up In News
Firefighter, 39, dies battling Lincoln Park blaze: CFD
Pandas are leaving U.S. zoos. They made their American debut in Chicago.
Woman slain in South Shore
Man fatally shot in Garfield Park
Assessment: Chicago’s mental health care model has too many barriers
110-year-old Stewarts Coffee stands up to the competitive grind
The Latest
An illustration featuring dating app swiping.
Someone In Chicago
Advice column: Someone in Chicago wonders why it’s so hard finding true love today
The challenges of finding true love, or even authentic chemistry, with someone seems to get more difficult with each new generation. AI is presenting another obstacle.
By Ismael Perez
 
merlin_117262432.jpg
News
Pandas are leaving U.S. zoos. They made their American debut in Chicago.
The departure of Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji at the National Zoo means the only giant pandas left in the United States are at the Atlanta Zoo. The first live panda seen in the United States arrived at Brookfield Zoo in 1937.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Woman slain in South Shore
The 25-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man fatally shot in Garfield Park
He was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. At a Bloomberg event on Thursday, Oct. 26, Yellen said the administration was “monitoring the economic consequences carefully” of Israel’s war against Hamas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Letters to the Editor
Republicans once again appeal to the rich in bid to cut IRS funds
This proposal to cut funds aimed at catching tax cheats echoes the Trump-Republican tax cuts that included the largest corporate tax cut in U.S. history, a suburban writer points out.
By Letters to the Editor
 