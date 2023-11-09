The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Ask the Doctors Lifestyles Well

Ask the Doctors: Scent therapies might help preserve memory

A decline in the sense of smell has been found to be an early symptom of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Scent therapies might help preserve memory
Research is looking into the connection between the sense of smell and good memory function.

Research is looking into the connection between the sense of smell and good memory function.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: My husband and I just hit 65 and are interested in information about preserving memory. I just read about a study that says using your sense of smell more often can be helpful. Do you have any information about that?

Dear Reader: You’re referring to a study published last summer in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. Though the study was small, researchers from the University of California, Irvine found that, when older adults were exposed to a range of different scents each night, their memories measurably improved. 

The study looked at 43 adults ranging in age from 60 to 85, all in good physical health, none with any issues regarding cognition. They were given an odor diffuser to place in their bedrooms. When filled with the various liquids provided by the researchers, these devices would distribute a scent throughout the bedroom for two hours a night as the participants slept. 

The participants were randomly divided into two groups. One group, the control group, got liquids with just a trace of scent. The other was given liquids that contained a much higher concentration of scent. All of the participants were exposed to a rotation of seven scents — rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary and lavender. 

After six months, each participant was evaluated with the standardized memory test that had been used at the start of the study. The group of adults exposed to the stronger concentrations of scent showed a 226% improvement over their previous results. Brain scans also showed positive changes. The same improvements weren’t seen in the control group, whose odor diffusers had been loaded with just a trace of scent. 

Previous research also linked having a good sense of smell to a slower loss of brain volume and a decrease in the rate of cognitive decline in older adults. A decline in the sense of smell has been found to be an early symptom of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. 

The area of the brain that receives scent signals from the nose is the olfactory bulb. It decodes those signals, then shares them with nearby structures in the brain, collectively known as the limbic system. These have been found to play a role in emotion, mood and memory. 

The UC Irvine researchers have called the results of this new study statistically significant but also said larger and longer studies are needed to confirm their findings. The hope is that scent therapies might someday become a means of enriching memory.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Nail inflammation, infection can occur after manicures
Ask the Doctors: Thunderclap headaches after smoking cannabis could be warning sign
Ask the Doctors: Sleeping on a plane is easier if you follow these tips
Discuss the benefits of PSA screenings with your doctor
Ask the Doctors: Skin tags shouldn’t be removed at home
Ask the Doctors: Low blood pressure can have negative impact on health
The Latest
Ed Jones, Ryan Oates, Grant Drager and David Cerda star in Hell in a Handbag Productions’ world premiere of “The Golden Girls Save Xmas – The Lost Episode Parody Series.”
Holiday Guide 2023
Area stages serving up plenty of holiday cheer — and more — this season
‘Christmas Carol,’ ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ just some of the theater productions to enjoy in the months ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
road_closed_20.jpg
News
Traffic snarls expected ahead of Biden’s motorcade, Bears home game
Drivers should plan ahead, look for alternative routes or take public transportation.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Get in the holiday spirit at the Museum of Ice Cream’s “Pinkmas” exhibit.
Holiday Guide 2023
Plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy during holiday season
Looking for ways to get festive with the family this holiday season? The Chicago area offers a range of jolly, family-friendly activities to amp up holiday cheer.
By Joanna Gaden
 
Christkindlmarket’s 2023 souvenir mug&nbsp;featuring unique designs for each location.
Chicago
Christkindlmarket mugs to feature unique designs for each location
All three mugs will be the same shape, a round base with a tapered top, and will be available for purchase along with a hot drink for $8 at the market’s various vendors.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner sit across from each other at a restaurant table.
Movies and TV
HBO’s Albert Brooks doc lovingly sums up a comedian’s brilliant career
Longtime friend Rob Reiner draws out great stories in ‘Defending My Life.’
By Richard Roeper
 