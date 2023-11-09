Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Moon Alert

After 2:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze. It’s also a wonderful day or evening for a sweet date. Keep in mind that the moon is in Libra for two days, which puts it directly opposite your sign. This means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will attract someone to you who is strong and forthright. (Generally, those are euphemisms for pushy.) Perhaps this is why you will find yourself in a position of having to work on behalf of someone else or perform a service for someone. Fortunately, life flows smoothly today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fun-loving day! Enjoy social outings, the arts, museums, galleries, bowling alleys, sports events, theater and movie houses — whatever pleases you. You will also enjoy playful times with children. An excellent day for romance and dating!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a great day to entertain at home; however, it’s also a great day to cocoon at home and relax. Basically, your choices are wide open because you can work and accomplish things today — or you can socialize with friends or just goof off. Perhaps all of the above.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll enjoy talking to others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors, because positive vibes are in the air, and you’re in a good mood. Not only that, you feel warm and affectionate to others. You appreciate your world and your surroundings. (Lucky you!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can attract money today, which is why it’s an excellent day for financial negotiations or exploring moneymaking ideas. When talking to others, you will be particularly convincing and persuasive. You will also enjoy shopping for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day because the moon is in your sign along with your ruler Venus. (What’s not to like?) This means you can schmooze with the best of them! Enjoy warm interactions with everyone. This is a good day to discuss finances. Expect to learn something that is helpful today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re raring to go with both the sun and fiery Mars in your sign. Today in particular, you might want to explore financial numbers and discuss financial matters with others. Respect your moneymaking ideas. Meanwhile, this is an exciting day for romance, especially secret love affairs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Mercury moves into your sign today to stay for three weeks, which means you have something to say! Although you have a strong inclination to be low-key and work behind the scenes, today you’ll enjoy schmoozing with friends, especially females. (A friend might become a lover.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do be aware that you’re high visibility today. People notice you. In fact, some people will know personal details about your private life. It’s important to know this in case you have to do some damage control. Fortunately, you will schmooze well with bosses and have lively exchanges with friends and groups.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are strong, powerful and ambitious today. Don’t hesitate to go after what you want. Conversations with younger people could be meaningful. Grab any opportunity to explore or expand your horizons because you want to discover new things and grasp new information.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial negotiations will favor you today. Meanwhile, this is a lovely day for personal relationships, especially intimate situations. Romance is blessed, which is why interactions with others are so affectionate and easy going. (Nice.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eric Dane (1972) shares your birthday. You’re a risk taker. Your approach to life is physical. You’re intelligent, witty and enthusiastic. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and things in the past that have held you back.

