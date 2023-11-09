Former top cop’s discipline recommendation in sexual assault case shows he’s fair

I am a retired Chicago police captain. As a sergeant in the early 1980s, always searching for outstanding officers to bring into my sector, a young patrol officer by the name of Fred Waller caught my attention. He was professional and caring, with a clear understanding of the problems and needs of the community and dedicated to making a positive difference.

Without hesitation, I recruited him to work on my team. Soon, it became apparent to me that Waller was leadership material. I subsequently watched his career as he rose through the ranks, each new promotion earning him praise and respect from both his subordinates, his supervisors, and the community.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Now, I read in the Sun-Times that the former interim superintendent’s integrity is questioned over a disciplinary recommendation for an officer accused of sexual assault. The judgment in that case, rather than a character flaw, is indicative of his leadership fairness and balance. Determining that a patrol officer be punished severely, but short of losing his livelihood and career, for an allegation not clearly proven but highly circumstantial, is the kind of judgment indicative of true leadership.

The decision directed accountability balanced with fairness. Waller’s firm, but reasonable handling of this matter is exactly the kind of leadership the Chicago Police Department sorely needs at a time of rock bottom morale among a rank-and-file convinced they are unfairly judged from all directions.

Robert R. Johnson, Mount Greenwood

Don’t stop including drivers rights in right turn on red debate

The Associated Press’ recent story on the controversy over motorists’ right turns on a red light was the first time I’ve seen an acknowledgement that there are two sides to the issue.

The article, which appeared in the Sun-Times, quoted Jay Beeber of the National Motorists Association who said it was a “fallacy” to assume that banning the turns would ensure more safety on the street. His comments indicate a recognition that drivers are citizens, who have a legitimate point of view that up to now has been ignored both by city officials and the media.

For over a decade, since the final years of the Richie Daley administration, Chicago’s million-plus drivers have had no say in city traffic policy. Cycling and pedestrian lobbyists’ wishes have taken precedence, seemingly without anyone ever questioning whether their policies will work, or may even be counterproductive. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s transition plan has even called for “restricting right turns on red,” per the AP.

By presenting the drivers’ point of view, the AP has taken a step in the right direction toward ending the drivers’ disenfranchisement.

We won’t have safe streets unless the drivers’ viewpoint is heard.

C.R. Green, Uptown

Drop-off recycling centers would be a waste

As a recycling block captain, I agree with letter writer Kenneth Golub that neighbors can misuse blue bins (whether by laziness or indifference) by depositing non-recyclable materials, often causing contamination. For that reason, we never put paper or cardboard of any kind into the cart. Those recyclables are brought to the convenient paper retriever bin in the parish parking lot.

I strongly disagree that the city would be better served with voluntary drop-off centers. That would be a sure-fire way to see a drop in households that voluntarily recycle.

Marilyn Gilroy, Garfield Ridge