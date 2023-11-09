Jason Benetti leaves White Sox’ TV booth for Tigers’

The White Sox suffered their biggest loss of the offseason just as it was beginning.

TV voice Jason Benetti left to join the division-rival Tigers’ booth, the teams announced. Benetti had one year remaining on a contract he signed before last season.

That last contract negotiation was filled with acrimony because of Benetti’s national obligations with Fox, which he joined last year. The relationship soured enough that the Sox let him out of his contract early.

More to come ...

