Thursday, November 9, 2023
Jason Benetti leaves White Sox’ TV booth for Tigers’

Benetti had one year left on the two-year contract he signed with the Sox before last season.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Ron Vesely/White Sox

The White Sox suffered their biggest loss of the offseason just as it was beginning.

TV voice Jason Benetti left to join the division-rival Tigers’ booth, the teams announced. Benetti had one year remaining on a contract he signed before last season.

That last contract negotiation was filled with acrimony because of Benetti’s national obligations with Fox, which he joined last year. The relationship soured enough that the Sox let him out of his contract early.

The Latest
In “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” the actor and director (left) is interviewed by old friend Rob Reiner.
HBO’s Albert Brooks doc lovingly sums up a comedian’s brilliant career
Longtime friend Rob Reiner draws out great stories in ‘Defending My Life.’
By Richard Roeper
 
Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke trial on hold for a week after lawyer tests positive for COVID
Burke’s trial is expected to last six weeks, until mid-December. But the slow jury selection and COVID delay now threaten to push the trial deep into the holiday season.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
A hospital emergency room sign
Crime
Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side
The girl was walking about 3 a.m. when someone in a black BMW drove up and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Florida Atlantic’s Nicholas Boyd (2) loses control of the ball to Loyola’s Patrick Mwamba during the second half Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.
College Sports
Loyola shows promise, but can’t put together complete game in 75-62 loss to No. 10 Florida Atlantic
FAU led by 18 early in the second before Loyola scored 11 straight, closing to 50-43. But FAU regrouped.
By Kyle Williams
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus
A 29-year-old was in a traffic crash Wednesday night when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and three men got out of the car with handguns. The man exchanged gunfire with the three men, one of whom is in custody Thursday.
By Sun-Times Media Wire
 