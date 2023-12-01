The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
GardaWorld, the controversial contractor picked by the city to build Mayor Brandon Johnson’s “winterized base camps,” begins pitching the first of its tents at the Brighton Park construction site at 3710 S. California Ave., Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: This week’s 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Public officials celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new American Blues Theater on the Northwest Side, activists held a vigil for people who have died while detained at Cook County Jail, and construction workers began framing a “winterized base camp” for asylum-seekers in Chicago.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Asylum seekers receive winter wear after geting off a bus at 800 S. Des Plaines St., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Staff from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications met them and they were provided with blankets and jackets. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Asylum seekers receive winter wear after getting off a bus at 800 S. Des Plaines St., Friday, Nov. 24. Staff from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications met them and they were provided with blankets and jackets.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Santa Clause waves to passengers on the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station right before the CTA holiday trains takes off, Friday, Nov. 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People watch their dogs as snow falls and blankets the ground at Holstein Park in Bucktown, Sunday, Nov. 26.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside (center, in red), Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and supporters participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the American Blues Theater on the Northwest Side, Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Shoppers walk as protesters march during a Black Friday protest on Magnificent Mile where hundreds called for divestment from major companies that support Israel and an end to the killing of Palestinians, Friday, Nov. 24.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Protesters scream at Starbucks customers during a Black Friday protest on Magnificent Mile where hundreds called for divestment from major companies that support Israel and an end to the killing of Palestinians, Friday, Nov. 24.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Officer Ravyn Morgan hugs her 6-year-old daughter Ryver after receiving the Carter H. Harrison Medal, the city’s top award for police department bravery, during a ceremony at City Hall, Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks about the collaboration between the city of Chicago and the church leaders during a presser announcing the mobilization of churches and church leaders to house migrants, on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Eduardo Troconis meets his aunt Lenny Troconis, who came from Indiana to meet her nephew, as he got off a bus at 800 S. Des Plaines St., Friday, Nov. 24. Staff from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications met asylum seekers, who were getting off the bus, and they were provided with blankets and jackets.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

From left to right, Johan Delgado, Michel Sandoval, Wilmer Morales, Ruth Lamour, and Andres Uzcategu all hang out at Ruth Lamour’s home in Austin, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Ruth Lamour will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with her family and migrants from Venezuela that she has been hosting at her home as they find jobs and a place to rent.

(From left)Johan Delgado, Michel Sandoval, Wilmer Morales, Ruth Lamour, and Andres Uzcategu all hang out at Ruth Lamour’s home in Austin, on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Ruth Lamour will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with her family and migrants from Venezuela that she has been hosting at her home as they find jobs and a place to rent.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bernie Smith, a long-time tenant of Northwest Chicago landlord Gary Carlson, recounts his horror stories living in an apartment managed by Carlson with his mother, during a “peoples hearing” for Carlson, organized by the Fair Tenants Union in the basement of Christ Lutheran Church in Albany Park, Monday, Nov. 27.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor and political aide, files&nbsp;nominating petitions with the Cook County Clerk’s office to run for Cook County State’s Attorney in the March 19 primary election, Monday, Nov. 27.

Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor and political aide, files nominating petitions with the Cook County Clerk’s office to run for Cook County State’s Attorney in the March 19 primary election, Monday, Nov. 27.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ellie Cotey, costume manager at the Joffrey Ballet, works on a costume for The Nutcracker at the Joffrey Ballet in the Loop, Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery (left) and composer Shawn Okpebholo are photographed at the CSO, Tuesday, Nov. 21. The CSO will host the “Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7” program which features works by a dynamic collective of Black composers, the Blacknificent 7.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vicki Pleasant, mother of Alteriq Pleasant who died in Cook County Jail in 2022, covers her mouth as she sobs while talking about her son during a vigil to remember the 16 people who have died while incarcerated this year, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Vicki Pleasant, mother of Alteriq Pleasant who died in Cook County Jail in 2022, covers her mouth as she sobs while talking about her son during a vigil for 16 people who have died this year while in custody at the jail, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

