Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 to 10:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Grab your dancing shoes because it’s time to trip the light fantastic! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy social and romantic outings with your main squeeze. Fun times with children and sports events, the arts and the hospitality industry will be excellent choices. Enjoy your day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home because any kind of gathering will be upbeat and interesting. However, you might also enjoy a quiet, romantic, feel-good evening with someone as well. Relations with coworkers are positive. In fact, a work-related romance might blossom.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re enthusiastic and ready to enjoy yourself, which is why you will reach out and make contact with others in social, fun-loving ways. Meet friends for coffee, or lunch or Happy Hour. Your mind is very sharp, which is why you will delight in stimulating debates. Learn something new!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even though this is a fun-loving, playful day for everyone, this is also an excellent day for business and commerce for your sign. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Look for ways to boost your income. Be smart and check with the moon alert restrictions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars and lucky Jupiter. This will energize you and boost your sense of optimism. Small wonder you look good in the eyes of others. You might entertain at home or make home improvements. Your call.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a feel-good day! You might choose to socialize with others; but, more likely, you will be happy to play things low-key and keep a quiet profile. Nevertheless, you will enjoy lively conversations with someone because you have something to say!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A popular day! Enjoy schmoozing with others because your personal relationships as well as interactions with clubs and organizations will be rewarding. You might also be excited about moneymaking ideas. This is a good day to check out a loan or mortgage because doors will open for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re high visibility, which means other people notice you more than usual. In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. Nonetheless, you’re popular! Enjoy fun outings with close friends and partners. You might feel a tad competitive today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is perfect day to blow town if you can swing this. If you can’t travel far, explore your own neighborhood because you want some adventure and fun! With the un in your sign, you have energy; plus, you will attract people to you. Enjoy the company of artistic, creative types today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day to wrap up your week. Relations with parents, teachers, bosses and authority figures are smooth and supportive. (Romance with a boss might percolate.) You will also enjoy competitive activity with groups and teams. Enjoy schmoozing with friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This continues to be a popular time for you. Today is a lovely day to enjoy the company of close friends, partners and spouses. Travel for pleasure will be an excellent choice. You will also enjoy philosophical, stimulating discussions, especially if they prompt you to tweak your future goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You look wonderful to others now because the sun is casting you in a flattering spotlight. This is a positive day at work. Your health feels vigorous. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with people from different cultures or other countries.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Bette Midler (1945) shares your birthday. You are generous, witty and charming. You’re also courageous and outspoken about what matters to you. This year is laid-back and slower paced so that you have an opportunity to rejuvenate your energy and your outlook on life. Focus on relationships that are beneficial to you. This is important.

