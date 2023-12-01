The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
No injuries reported in Cicero apartment fire

The fire started at a three-story apartment building in the 5900 block of West 16th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crews remain on the scene of an apartment fire at a Cicero apartment building early Friday, according to city officials.

The fire erupted at a three-story apartment building in the 5900 block of West 16th Street, said Ray Hanania, a city spokesperson.

Residents have been evacuated, but firefighters are still working on extinguishing the flames and searching for any remaining residents, Hanania said about 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Hanania added.

