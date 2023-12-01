No injuries reported in Cicero apartment fire

Crews remain on the scene of an apartment fire at a Cicero apartment building early Friday, according to city officials.
The fire erupted at a three-story apartment building in the 5900 block of West 16th Street, said Ray Hanania, a city spokesperson.
Residents have been evacuated, but firefighters are still working on extinguishing the flames and searching for any remaining residents, Hanania said about 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported, Hanania added.
Check back for details.
Lawyer hails ‘big win’ as Illinois Supreme Court rules insurers must provide coverage to pedestrians, cyclists hit by uninsured drivers
The Latest
A day spent observing the first steps in revising the list of endangered and threatened fish in Illinois. Who knew what wonders swam in our waters?
Hindu nationalist organizations are working to import their bigoted ideology into this diverse city, and Chicagoans cannot remain in the dark, the head of the Indian American Muslim Council writes.
The team needs to be reunited for posterity. Legions of Siskel and Ebert fans would all give this idea a big thumbs up, writes a lifelong Chicagoan and movie fan.
Athlete’s father insists on offering free game tickets to his friends, creating an inconvenience for the family members who are supposed to get the seats.
Artificial intelligence is the tech story of 2023, and ‘hallucinate,’ referring to incorrect information generated by AI, was also chosen as a word of the year for 2023.