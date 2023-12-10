The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
College Sports Sports

Nick Martinelli’s career-high 22 leads Northwestern past Detroit Mercy 91-59

The Wildcats collected 29 assists on 34 of 61 shooting from the field (55.7%), including 10 of 24 from behind the arc, and never trailed.

By  Associated Press
   
Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli.

Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli, shown in a game against Nebraska last season, scored a career-high 22 points Sunday in the Wildcats’ win against Detroit Mercy.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

Nick Martinelli came off the bench to hit 10 of 12 from the field for a career-high 22 points as Northwestern rolled to a 91-59 win over winless Detroit Mercy on Sunday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Ryan Langborg’s 3-pointer 24 seconds into the game put Northwestern in front. Jamail Pink hit from deep for Detroit Mercy to tie the game at 5-5, but Ty Berry hit a jumper and followed with a 3 and the Wildcats never looked back. Berry hit a jumper and a 3 to open the second half as the Wildcats expanded their 43-33 halftime advantage to a 52-33 lead.

Langborg hit 5 of 9 from distance and finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals for Northwestern (7-1). Berry hit 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from behind the arc to add 16 points. Brooks Barnhizer added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds while dishing seven assists with two steals.

Marcus Tankersley scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Detroit Mercy (0-10). Jayden Stone added 13 points.

Northwestern plays host to Chicago State on Wednesday. Detroit Mercy plays Loyola Marymount on Dec. 18.

