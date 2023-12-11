Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2:30 to 5:30 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because you have an urge for a change of scenery, travel plans sound exciting. You might also make exciting plans about further education, schooling or something to do with medicine and the law. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to settle matters about shared property and inheritances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll find it easy to study today or tackle demanding information related to the law or medicine. It’s an excellent day to explore romance online or with someone from another culture or a different country. You will be skillful at settling disputes about shared property or inheritances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is dancing with Venus, which is an excellent influence for settling old business and wrapping up matters about inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Things will go in your favor! Meanwhile, be patient with partners and close friends. (Hey, these are the people you love.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for important discussions with partners, spouses and close friends. This could pertain to the care and education of children. It might also be about vacation details, sports events or social plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related issues, or something to do with your job, might be settled because discussions with coworkers will be positive. In fact, others will help you, which makes this the perfect day to finish old business. It’s also a good day to address family concerns or anything to do with your health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because you begin this week in a creative headspace, discussions about social outings, vacations, children, sports events and of course — romance — will flow very well. (You might be dealing with old flames back in your life.) Online chatter will be exciting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions are favored today. Likewise, this is a good day to tackle home repairs that you’ve been meaning to do. Whatever happens, you can make headway or wrap up stuff you’ve been ignoring or avoiding. Look for ways to improve the appearance of your home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Despite delays, goofy mistakes and transportation glitches, this is a positive day to begin your week! Your ability to schmooze and talk to neighbors, siblings and relatives is warm and friendly, which is why others will respond to you in such a positive way. Ask for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a powerful day for you to begin your week because the sun, the moon and fiery Mars are all in Sagittarius. You rule! Meanwhile, discussions about behind-the-scenes issues related to money, earnings or something that you own will go well. (Mums the word.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can smooth talk your way into or out of anything today. In particular, you will be successful dealing with friends, groups and conferences. However, your greatest success will come by finishing old business and contacting people from your past.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a wonderful day for research because you can slice through details to find what you’re looking for. (You might impress bosses and VIPs.) This is also an excellent time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discuss travel plans or something to do with legal or medical matters with a friend, especially if you’re trying to finalize these plans. Meanwhile, you look good to others this week because the sun is high in your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. Yes!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Hailee Steinfeld (1996) shares your birthday. You are serious about accomplishing something and are dedicated to your goals. You are committed, driven and hard-working. Fortunately, this is a fun-loving year for you! Relax as much as possible until the end of the year. In 2024, keep things simple and take charge of your health.

