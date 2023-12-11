Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Monday, December 11, 2023
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
British School at Beacon, 6:00
Christian Heritage at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00
Horizon-McKinley at Wolcott, 5:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at Waldorf, 6:30
LITTLE TEN
IMSA at Leland, 7:00
METRO PREP
Morton Grove Academy at Lombard CPSA, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
DRW Prep at Mansueto, 7:00
Noble Street at Baker, 7:00
Rauner at Muchin, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Northside, 5:00
Austin at Little Village, 5:00
Bowen at Raby, 5:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Buffalo Grove at Round Lake, 7:00
Chicago Academy at Northtown, 5:00
Cristo Rey at Back of the Yards, 6:30
Dwight at Fieldcrest, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Christian Liberty, 7:30
Foreman at Collins, 5:00
Harvest Christian at Marian Central, 7:00
HRK at Ida Crown, 7:45
Julian at Ellison, 6:30
Kelvyn Park at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
Legal Prep at Prosser, 6:30
Lindblom at Farragut, 5:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Deland-Weldon, 7:00
Naperville Central at West Aurora, 6:30
New Trier at Zion-Benton, 6:30
North Boone at Woodstock, 7:00
North Shore at Rochelle Zell, 6:00
Orr at North Grand, 5:00
Pecatonica at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Clifton Central, 7:00
Senn at Roosevelt, 5:00
Serena at Sandwich, 7:00
Southland at Holy Trinity, 6:30
Trinity Oaks at Westlake Christian, 6:00
UC-Woodlawn at Eisenhower, 6:30
University High at Washington, 5:00