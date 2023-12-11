The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Brother Rice’s bench celebrates after Cale Cosme (10) scores against Bloom.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

British School at Beacon, 6:00

Christian Heritage at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00

Horizon-McKinley at Wolcott, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Waldorf, 6:30

LITTLE TEN

IMSA at Leland, 7:00

METRO PREP

Morton Grove Academy at Lombard CPSA, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

DRW Prep at Mansueto, 7:00

Noble Street at Baker, 7:00

Rauner at Muchin, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Northside, 5:00

Austin at Little Village, 5:00

Bowen at Raby, 5:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Buffalo Grove at Round Lake, 7:00

Chicago Academy at Northtown, 5:00

Cristo Rey at Back of the Yards, 6:30

Dwight at Fieldcrest, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Christian Liberty, 7:30

Foreman at Collins, 5:00

Harvest Christian at Marian Central, 7:00

HRK at Ida Crown, 7:45

Julian at Ellison, 6:30

Kelvyn Park at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

Legal Prep at Prosser, 6:30

Lindblom at Farragut, 5:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Deland-Weldon, 7:00

Naperville Central at West Aurora, 6:30

New Trier at Zion-Benton, 6:30

North Boone at Woodstock, 7:00

North Shore at Rochelle Zell, 6:00

Orr at North Grand, 5:00

Pecatonica at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Clifton Central, 7:00

Senn at Roosevelt, 5:00

Serena at Sandwich, 7:00

Southland at Holy Trinity, 6:30

Trinity Oaks at Westlake Christian, 6:00

UC-Woodlawn at Eisenhower, 6:30

University High at Washington, 5:00

