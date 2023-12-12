Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10:30 p.m. PST. The new moon in Sagittarius is at 5:32 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to explore what further education or training you might get to improve your job and career. Likewise, what travel plans in the future might enrich your life or expand your world? Today’s new moon is the perfect time to ponder these questions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Give some thought to your debt and the arrangements you have with others regarding shared property, shared responsibilities as well as inheritances and such. What can you do to improve this picture? Legal advice about old issues could be helpful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the only new moon all year in your House of Partnerships is taking place. Ask yourself how you can improve your closest partnerships and friendships? (Professional or personal.) This is the best day of the year to think about this and explore this opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

What can you do to improve your health? Likewise, what can you do to improve your job or how you do important tasks? Today’s new moon is the perfect day for you to think about this and explore remedies or new ideas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s important to have the right balance of work and play in your life. Some societies focus on play; some societies focus on work, especially North America. The perfect balance is ideal to promote productivity, health and happiness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This might be the best day of the year for you to think about what you can do to improve your family relationships. Likewise, what can you do to improve where you live so that you are happier to come home every day? It’s important to have a secure, pleasant refuge from the world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The new moon is taking place in your House of Communications. This is the only time all year this occurs. This means it’s your perfect opportunity to think about how you communicate to others. Do you listen or are you just waiting for your turn to speak? Actually, good communications are rare.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent week to buy wardrobe items. Today in particular, it’s an excellent day to think about how you handle your money. You might ponder ideas about how to boost your earnings or earn more money. Furthermore, think about how you take care of what you own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the only day all year when the new moon is in your sign, making this the perfect opportunity to take a realistic look in the mirror to check out your image. What kind of impression are you making? It’s also a good time to think about how you relate to others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

With Mercury retrograde in your sign now, you are likely to encounter ex-partners ex-spouses and old friends from your past. Nevertheless, you have a strong desire to “hide” or protect your privacy. Today is day to think about how to do this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your friends influence your thinking. Meanwhile, your mind makes decisions about your future. This is why it’s important to hang out with people who benefit you. Life is too short to do otherwise. Do you hang out with quality people?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today’s new moon is the best day of the year for you to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed in the direction you want? Do you know where you want to be in five years? Think about what you want and where you want to go.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Connelly (1970) shares your birthday. You are passionate, free-spirited and spontaneous. You love to travel. You want to do good. This has been a solid year of work for you. In 2024, expect exciting change. Stay flexible so that you can act fast. Expect to make new friends. Travel plans are likely!

